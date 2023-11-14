Russian Citizens Evacuated From Gaza Strip Arrive in Moscow
None of the Russians evacuated from Gaza who flew into Moscow's Domodedovo airport from Cairo on Friday night will require hospitalization, Deputy Head of the Russian Emergencies Ministry Alexei Serko said.
Above: Russian citizens evacuated from the Gaza Strip arrive at Domodedovo International Airport in Moscow.
The first to leave the customs checkpoint were two adults - a man and a woman - with five children of different ages. They were accompanied by representatives of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and volunteers.
When asked by a journalist how the flight went, the man in the group replied, "Everything is fine".
The youngest passenger on the Cairo-Moscow evacuation flight, a three-month-old infant, endured the journey with difficulty, as stated by his exhausted mother.
"It's hard. He was whimpering, he felt uncomfortable," the woman said. She added that it was not easy for her and the child to get out of Gaza, they were very tired and wanted to sleep.
Additionally, a man accompanying her from the check-in counters shed light on the dire conditions in Gaza, mentioning the lack of water, food, Internet, due to the ongoing Israeli shelling
Omar Zorob, a young man who had waited for several hours at Domodedovo airport for his mother, finally welcomed her and handed her flowers. She told journalists that there was literally nowhere to hide from the bombings in the enclave.
"We had a good flight, thank you all: the diplomats are very good, thanks to the Russian government! We were in such a hot spot, it is very hard for Palestinians now," the woman said.
She added that the Israeli bombardment was destroying hospitals and ambulances.
"The situation there is very difficult. My husband stayed there, he is a doctor, and he didn't want to leave, he felt it was his duty to stay in Palestine, with his people," she noted.
Humanitarian aid arriving for those evacuated from Gaza.
Russian citizens on a bus after they were evacuated from the Gaza Strip.
People of all ages arrive in Moscow as part of the first flight to evacuate Russian citizens from the Gaza Strip.
Evacuated Russian citizens arrive in Moscow.
The online arrival board at Moscow's Domodedovo International Airport displayed the arrival of an IL-76 aircraft on Monday evening. This plane had carried Russian citizens who were evacuated from the Gaza Strip. Simultaneously, the Emergencies Ministry informed that in Egypt, the second group of evacuees from the enclave (consisting of 99 individuals, including 43 children) had relocated to Cairo and will be departing to Russia soon.
