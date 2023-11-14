Russian Citizens Evacuated From Gaza Strip Arrive in Moscow

© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov

Omar Zorob, a young man who had waited for several hours at Domodedovo airport for his mother, finally welcomed her and handed her flowers. She told journalists that there was literally nowhere to hide from the bombings in the enclave.

"We had a good flight, thank you all: the diplomats are very good, thanks to the Russian government! We were in such a hot spot, it is very hard for Palestinians now," the woman said.

She added that the Israeli bombardment was destroying hospitals and ambulances.

"The situation there is very difficult. My husband stayed there, he is a doctor, and he didn't want to leave, he felt it was his duty to stay in Palestine, with his people," she noted.