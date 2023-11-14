https://sputnikglobe.com/20231114/russian-troops-advance-in-the-donbass-1114931798.html
Russian Troops Advance in the Donbass
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the Russian military's advance in the Donbass region and Israel's intensified assault on the Gaza Strip.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0d/1114931640_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b2e951a55ae08f7e1066a6dc9d66c449.png
In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to independent journalist Eva Bartlett about the ongoing Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip and the humanitarian crisis that has ensued.In the second hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda spoke to Fault Lines about the Russian military's advances in the Donbass region, as Kiev admits to their own battlefield woes.In the final hour, Fault Lines discussed with constitutional attorney Rory Riley-Topping the impending government shutdown amid the failure of Congress to reach an agreement on the stopgap funding.Later in the hour, former Assistant US Attorney David Katz spoke to Fault Lines about the accusations against New York City Mayor Eric Adams.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
fault lines, israeli-palestine conflict, israel war in gaza, situation in gaza strip, who's winning in ukraine, situation in ukraine, potential government shutdown, accusations against eric adams
In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to independent journalist Eva Bartlett about the ongoing Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip and the humanitarian crisis that has ensued.
In the second hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda spoke to Fault Lines about the Russian military's advances in the Donbass region, as Kiev admits to their own battlefield woes.
In the final hour, Fault Lines discussed with constitutional attorney Rory Riley-Topping the impending government shutdown amid the failure of Congress to reach an agreement on the stopgap funding.
Later in the hour, former Assistant US Attorney David Katz spoke to Fault Lines about the accusations against New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
