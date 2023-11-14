https://sputnikglobe.com/20231114/un-report-detail-us-human-rights-abuses-1114937460.html

The Biden administration is unraveling over the President’s Middle East policies as both State Department and USAID employees go public with dissent.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. There is speculation that European voices are moderating as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz proposes a dialogue with President Putin. Mark discusses Scholz's quotes claiming that Russia’s campaign against Ukraine “is the return of imperialism in Europe." Mark also says newspapers of record are now talking about a rift between the political heads in Ukraine and Russia. Mark Sleboda says there seems to be a lot of political maneuvering going on just in the past 24 hours and that now a total of five Ukrainian leaders have been removed from their positions of leadership in the last few weeks.KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. President Xi has a number of advantages as he prepares to meet with President Biden in California. KJ says that China wants to de-escalate and have mutual trade negotiations. KJ says China is not a fool, and can see all that the US is doing while asking for large concessions from China. KJ calls it very "bizarre behavior" on the part of the United States.Misty Winston, radio host and political commentator, joins us to discuss domestic politics. Misty discusses Rep. Tim Scott, the token Black Republican, suddenly dropping his campaign. Misty says no one will miss Sen.Scott and that it's better that he drops out early. Misty says it's entirely amusing to watch the Republican debates with Trump not participating and considers the debates a joke, with no actual exchange of ideas except when the candidates are insulting one another.Dr. Nicolai Petro, professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, joins us to discuss Ukraine peace prospects. The Ukraine neocon project has come around to the inevitable need for a diplomatic ending through pragmatic dialogue. Prof. Petro says he hears the recognition of limitations that have been imposed on how this war progresses but he thinks there is a difference between a temporary cease-fire vs. actually having a solution that will lead to a sustainable peace in Eastern Europe. Here, says Dr. Petro, is where the connection is missing.Max Reed, American Student Union President, joins us to discuss neoliberal collapse. Even Jake Sullivan is admitting that the scourge of neoliberal capitalism is unsustainable. Max Reed says that the country is too divided and there is not a President powerful enough to embrace.Dr. Radhika Desai, author and professor in the Department of Political Studies and Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group at the University of Manitoba in Canada, joins us to discuss the crash of the US Empire. The Biden administration is unraveling over the President's Middle East policies as both State Department and USAID employees go public with dissent. Dr Desai says that she has long argued that American homogeneity has never been secured over the last decade and a half. The dissolution of American power, she says, has been discussed as we continue to see the inability of the US to accomplish a Ukrainian win over Russia and control over the Israeli-Palestinian War.Marjorie Cohn, Professor Emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, joins us to discuss US human rights violations. Prof. Cohn discusses a UN Report that details rampant US Human Rights violations at home and abroad. Two-thirds of US breaches of the civil and political rights covenant involve racial discrimination. Prof. Marjorie Cohn says that this report puts the US in a shameful place.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

