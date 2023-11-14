https://sputnikglobe.com/20231114/us-house-blocks-effort-to-impeach-homeland-security-secretary-mayorkas-1114935988.html
The US House of Representatives blocked a measure to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for his alleged mishandling of the United States' southern border.
House lawmakers voted 209-201 on Monday night to send the impeachment resolution against Mayorkas, which was introduced by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, back to the House Homeland Security Committee. Eight Republicans joined Democrats in voting to prevent a floor vote on the measure. Greene accuses Mayorkas of violating his constitutional duties by allowing tens of millions of illegal immigrants to cross into the US. If the House of Representatives had moved forward articles of impeachment against Mayorkas, the Democrat-majority Senate would then hold an impeachment trial.
The US House of Representatives blocked a measure to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for his alleged mishandling of the United States' southern border.
House lawmakers voted 209-201 on Monday night to send the impeachment resolution against Mayorkas, which was introduced
by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, back to the House Homeland Security Committee.
Eight Republicans joined Democrats in voting to prevent a floor vote on the measure.
Greene accuses Mayorkas of violating his constitutional duties by allowing tens of millions of illegal immigrants to cross into the US.
"Our border is wide open and Americans are dying everyday. It’s time for Congress to hold the Biden administration accountable," Greene said in a statement via social media platform X.
If the House of Representatives had moved forward articles of impeachment against Mayorkas, the Democrat-majority Senate would then hold an impeachment trial.