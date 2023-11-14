https://sputnikglobe.com/20231114/us-house-blocks-effort-to-impeach-homeland-security-secretary-mayorkas-1114935988.html

US House Blocks Effort to Impeach Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas

US House Blocks Effort to Impeach Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas

The US House of Representatives blocked a measure to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for his alleged mishandling of the United States’ southern border.

2023-11-14T01:09+0000

2023-11-14T01:09+0000

2023-11-14T01:09+0000

americas

us

alejandro mayorkas

marjorie taylor greene

homeland security

republicans

us house of representatives

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101996/63/1019966362_0:270:5184:3186_1920x0_80_0_0_89feaecdf2ef4787aff5d71d7d7aea2d.jpg

House lawmakers voted 209-201 on Monday night to send the impeachment resolution against Mayorkas, which was introduced by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, back to the House Homeland Security Committee. Eight Republicans joined Democrats in voting to prevent a floor vote on the measure. Greene accuses Mayorkas of violating his constitutional duties by allowing tens of millions of illegal immigrants to cross into the US. If the House of Representatives had moved forward articles of impeachment against Mayorkas, the Democrat-majority Senate would then hold an impeachment trial.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230920/bidens-migrant-border-crisis-blows-hole-worth-millions-in-colorado-city-budget-1113529760.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

impeachment of mayorkas, border security, what are republicans doing to secure the border, illegal immigration, undocumented migrants, border crossings, was mayorkas impeached