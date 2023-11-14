https://sputnikglobe.com/20231114/video-sanders-turns-into-referee-as-us-senator-tries-to-fight-teamster-boss-during-hearing-1114961744.html

Video: Sanders Turns Into Referee as US Senator Tries to Fight Teamster Boss During Hearing

Senator Bernie Sanders was forced to intervene as Committee Chairman when Senator Markwayne Mullin and Teamster President Sean O'Brien threatened to fight each other.

A Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions on Tuesday descended into sheer madness after US Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) stood up with the apparent intention to fight Teamster President Sean O’Brien on the committee floor in front of cameras, observers and his fellow senators.The potential fight, however, was shuttered within moments by US Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who slammed his gavel and reminded Mullin of his position. “Sit down. Look at you, you’re a United States senator,” the lawmaker underscored.The rivalry between Mullin and O’Brien has been ongoing on social media, with both individuals taking jabs at each other. In June, Mullin challenged O’Brien to an MMA fight for charity.During his time to question O’Brien about labor issues, Mullin quickly changed the subject to his previous challenge, quoting an online post from O’Brien that said “any place, any time, cowboy” in response to Mullin.And just like that, the pair descended into heated exchange of "stand your butt up" commands as Sanders, who serves as the panel's chairman, chimed in as part of a larger effort to regain control of the Senate committee.Both men sat down and Sanders allowed Mullin to continue his statement, but he immediately brought up the subject of a potential fight with O’Brien. “Then let’s do this. Because I did challenge you, and I accepted your challenge and you went quiet,” Mullin claimed.O’Brien, speaking over Sanders who again was attempting to calm the situation, replied that he didn’t go quiet. “You challenged me to a cage match, acting like a 12-year-old schoolyard bully.”In further exchanges, the two accused each other of being thugs and said neither had respect for the other. Despite Sanders' attempts to steer the conversation back towards economic issues, Mullin continued to press the issue of a charity fight between himself and O’Brien.“You said any time, any place. In April there is a charity,” O’Brien began before being interrupted by Sanders. Despite the committee chairman’s best efforts, Mullin continued. “This is about charity. For a union charity, for firefighters.”“Grow up,” O’Brien shot back. “You’re an embarrassment.”Later, Mullin set a date and time for the proposed fight. “April 30… Smoke & Guns in Tulsa Oklahoma.”In April of this year, the Bank of Oklahoma Center held a Smoke & Guns event that included boxing and MMA fights between firefighters and police officers, according to the event’s social media pages.O’Brien did not accept the challenge during the committee hearing, suggesting coffee instead.Sanders finally ended Mullin’s time, passing the floor to Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH). “This hearing is about the condition of the working class in America. I don’t know why you [referring to Mullin] are doing what you are doing.”Mullin has continued to express his desire to fight O’Brien, writing on social media that the fracas wasn't "personal."The outburst was one of a string of heated incidents in Congress on Tuesday. US Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) accused former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) of elbowing him in the kidney after a House Conference meeting. US Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who led the ousting of McCarthy, called for a House Ethics Committee probe into the incident.Also on Tuesday, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer got into a heated exchange with Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) in which he called Moskowitz a “liar” and a “smurf.”Current House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) called the US House a “pressure cooker” while Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell admitted to reporters during a news conference that “it’s very difficult to control the behavior of everyone who’s in the building. I don’t view that as my responsibility.”

