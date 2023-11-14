https://sputnikglobe.com/20231114/watch-russian-ka-52-alligator-chopper-shows-its-mastery-at-dubai-airshow-2023-1114948343.html
Watch: Russian Ka-52 Alligator Chopper Shows Its Mastery at Dubai Airshow 2023
"Rosoboronexport" presented for the first time at the Dubai Airshow the Ka-52 combat reconnaissance and attack helicopter with a set of airborne weapons.
Rosoboronexport has for the first time at the Dubai Airshow presented the Ka-52 combat reconnaissance and attack helicopter with a set of airborne weapons. The helicopter has been recognized by international experts as the best in its market segment. The capabilities of the Russian Ka-52 helicopter are shown in airshow footage.The Ka-52 attack helicopter is designed to destroy enemy tanks, armored and unarmored combat vehicles, personnel, and helicopters on the front line and in tactical depth. The Ka-52 has high combat survivability, round-the-clock operational capability, and high combat power. It is also the only helicopter in the world equipped with a catapult shock-absorbing system.
The capabilities of Russia's Ka-52 helicopter were shown at the Dubai Airshow
The 18th edition of the 2023 Dubai Airshow international aerospace exhibition is being held in Dubai from November 13 to 17. It brings together more than 1,400 manufacturers, showcasing 180 aircraft from around the globe.
The Ka-52 attack helicopter is designed to destroy enemy tanks, armored and unarmored combat vehicles, personnel, and helicopters on the front line and in tactical depth. The Ka-52 has high combat survivability, round-the-clock operational capability, and high combat power. It is also the only helicopter in the world equipped with a catapult shock-absorbing system.