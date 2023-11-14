https://sputnikglobe.com/20231114/watch-russian-ka-52-alligator-chopper-shows-its-mastery-at-dubai-airshow-2023-1114948343.html

Watch: Russian Ka-52 Alligator Chopper Shows Its Mastery at Dubai Airshow 2023

Watch: Russian Ka-52 Alligator Chopper Shows Its Mastery at Dubai Airshow 2023

"Rosoboronexport" presented for the first time at the Dubai Airshow the Ka-52 combat reconnaissance and attack helicopter with a set of airborne weapons.

2023-11-14T14:36+0000

2023-11-14T14:36+0000

2023-11-14T14:36+0000

military

video

dubai

ka-52

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0e/1114950047_92:0:1324:693_1920x0_80_0_0_156577e6cb7deffdb0fbfa21eb283c28.jpg

Rosoboronexport has for the first time at the Dubai Airshow presented the Ka-52 combat reconnaissance and attack helicopter with a set of airborne weapons. The helicopter has been recognized by international experts as the best in its market segment. The capabilities of the Russian Ka-52 helicopter are shown in airshow footage.The Ka-52 attack helicopter is designed to destroy enemy tanks, armored and unarmored combat vehicles, personnel, and helicopters on the front line and in tactical depth. The Ka-52 has high combat survivability, round-the-clock operational capability, and high combat power. It is also the only helicopter in the world equipped with a catapult shock-absorbing system.

dubai

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

The capabilities of Russia’s Ka-52 helicopter were shown at the Dubai Airshow The capabilities of Russia’s Ka-52 helicopter were shown at the Dubai Airshow 2023-11-14T14:36+0000 true PT0M28S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

rosoboronexport, ka-52 combat reconnaissance, attack helicopter, dubai airshow