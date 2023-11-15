International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231115/chinese-president-xi-jinping-arrives-at-apec-summit-in-san-francisco-1114969599.html
Chinese President Xi Jinping Arrives at APEC Summit in San Francisco
Chinese President Xi Jinping Arrives at APEC Summit in San Francisco
Chinese President Xi Jinping landed in San Francisco on November 14 to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and meet with US President Joe Biden.
2023-11-15T10:59+0000
2023-11-15T10:59+0000
multimedia
joe biden
san francisco
asia-pacific economic cooperation (apec)
us
apec
xi jinping
photo
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0f/1114969359_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c1e439a24232950914d7b3215d668cf7.jpg
Chinese President Xi Jinping landed in San Francisco on 14 November to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and meet with US President Joe Biden.Biden and Xi will hold talks on the sidelines of the APEC Leaders' Summit to discuss a range of regional and global concerns. One of the top items on the US agenda is restoring high-level communication between the US and Chinese militaries, US officials said. Xi, for whom this is the first trip to the United States since 2017, is expected to have dinner with dozens of American business leaders on Wednesday, hosted jointly by the National Committee on US-China Relations and the US-China Business Council, according to media reports. Take a look at the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping in San Francisco in Sputnik's photo gallery:
1
san francisco
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0f/1114969359_229:0:2960:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9c0ce16b7667e8e543504b3d5a9714c0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
chinese president xi jinping, asia-pacific economic cooperation summit, us president joe biden
chinese president xi jinping, asia-pacific economic cooperation summit, us president joe biden

Chinese President Xi Jinping Arrives at APEC Summit in San Francisco

10:59 GMT 15.11.2023
Subscribe
The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) is a trade and economic forum bringing together 21 countries in the region. This year's summit is being held in San Francisco from 11 to 17 November.
Chinese President Xi Jinping landed in San Francisco on 14 November to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and meet with US President Joe Biden.
Biden and Xi will hold talks on the sidelines of the APEC Leaders' Summit to discuss a range of regional and global concerns. One of the top items on the US agenda is restoring high-level communication between the US and Chinese militaries, US officials said.
Xi, for whom this is the first trip to the United States since 2017, is expected to have dinner with dozens of American business leaders on Wednesday, hosted jointly by the National Committee on US-China Relations and the US-China Business Council, according to media reports.
Take a look at the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping in San Francisco in Sputnik's photo gallery:
© AFP 2023 / Frederic J. Brown

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives at San Francisco International airport to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders' week in San Francisco, California.

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives at San Francisco International airport to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders&#x27; week in San Francisco, California. - Sputnik International
1/10
© AFP 2023 / Frederic J. Brown

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives at San Francisco International airport to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders' week in San Francisco, California.

© AFP 2023 / Loren Elliott

Supporters await the arrival of China's President Xi Jinping next to the headquarters of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Supporters await the arrival of China&#x27;s President Xi Jinping next to the headquarters of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. - Sputnik International
2/10
© AFP 2023 / Loren Elliott

Supporters await the arrival of China's President Xi Jinping next to the headquarters of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

© AFP 2023 / Jason Henry

Chinese President Xi Jinping's motorcade drives to his hotel near the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit headquarters in San Francisco.

Chinese President Xi Jinping&#x27;s motorcade drives to his hotel near the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit headquarters in San Francisco. - Sputnik International
3/10
© AFP 2023 / Jason Henry

Chinese President Xi Jinping's motorcade drives to his hotel near the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit headquarters in San Francisco.

© AFP 2023 / Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

Chinese President Xi Jinping's supporters eagerly await his arrival.

Chinese President Xi Jinping&#x27;s supporters eagerly await his arrival. - Sputnik International
4/10
© AFP 2023 / Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

Chinese President Xi Jinping's supporters eagerly await his arrival.

© AFP 2023 / Frederic J. Brown

Chinese President Xi Jinping last traveled to the United States six years ago. This time he is due to hold talks with his US counterpart Biden in their first in-person meeting in a year. The two presidents are meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit as both countries seek to stabilize relations.

Chinese President Xi Jinping last traveled to the United States six years ago. This time he is due to hold talks with his US counterpart Biden in their first in-person meeting in a year. The two presidents are meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit as both countries seek to stabilize relations. - Sputnik International
5/10
© AFP 2023 / Frederic J. Brown

Chinese President Xi Jinping last traveled to the United States six years ago. This time he is due to hold talks with his US counterpart Biden in their first in-person meeting in a year. The two presidents are meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit as both countries seek to stabilize relations.

© AFP 2023 / Frederic J. Brown

Chinese President Xi Jinping's airplane touches down at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California.

Chinese President Xi Jinping&#x27;s airplane touches down at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California. - Sputnik International
6/10
© AFP 2023 / Frederic J. Brown

Chinese President Xi Jinping's airplane touches down at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California.

© AFP 2023 / Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

Supporters in a hotel await the arrival of China's President Xi Jinping next to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit headquarters in San Francisco.

Supporters in a hotel await the arrival of China&#x27;s President Xi Jinping next to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit headquarters in San Francisco. - Sputnik International
7/10
© AFP 2023 / Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

Supporters in a hotel await the arrival of China's President Xi Jinping next to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit headquarters in San Francisco.

© AFP 2023 / Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

A police office looks on happily as supporters await the arrival of China's President Xi Jinping next to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit headquarters in San Francisco.

A police office looks on happily as supporters await the arrival of China&#x27;s President Xi Jinping next to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit headquarters in San Francisco. - Sputnik International
8/10
© AFP 2023 / Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

A police office looks on happily as supporters await the arrival of China's President Xi Jinping next to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit headquarters in San Francisco.

© AFP 2023 / Jason Henry

Supporters await the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping next to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit headquarters in San Francisco, California.

Supporters await the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping next to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit headquarters in San Francisco, California. - Sputnik International
9/10
© AFP 2023 / Jason Henry

Supporters await the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping next to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit headquarters in San Francisco, California.

© AFP 2023 / Frederic J. Brown

Chinese President Xi Jinping disembarks from his plane as he arrives at San Francisco International airport to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders' week in San Francisco.

Chinese President Xi Jinping disembarks from his plane as he arrives at San Francisco International airport to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders&#x27; week in San Francisco. - Sputnik International
10/10
© AFP 2023 / Frederic J. Brown

Chinese President Xi Jinping disembarks from his plane as he arrives at San Francisco International airport to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders' week in San Francisco.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала