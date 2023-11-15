Chinese President Xi Jinping Arrives at APEC Summit in San Francisco

Chinese President Xi Jinping landed in San Francisco on 14 November to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and meet with US President Joe Biden.Biden and Xi will hold talks on the sidelines of the APEC Leaders' Summit to discuss a range of regional and global concerns. One of the top items on the US agenda is restoring high-level communication between the US and Chinese militaries, US officials said. Xi, for whom this is the first trip to the United States since 2017, is expected to have dinner with dozens of American business leaders on Wednesday, hosted jointly by the National Committee on US-China Relations and the US-China Business Council, according to media reports. Take a look at the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping in San Francisco in Sputnik's photo gallery:
The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) is a trade and economic forum bringing together 21 countries in the region. This year's summit is being held in San Francisco from 11 to 17 November.
Chinese President Xi Jinping last traveled to the United States six years ago. This time he is due to hold talks with his US counterpart Biden in their first in-person meeting in a year. The two presidents are meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit as both countries seek to stabilize relations.
