https://sputnikglobe.com/20231115/chinese-president-xi-jinping-arrives-at-apec-summit-in-san-francisco-1114969599.html

Chinese President Xi Jinping Arrives at APEC Summit in San Francisco

Chinese President Xi Jinping Arrives at APEC Summit in San Francisco

Chinese President Xi Jinping landed in San Francisco on November 14 to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and meet with US President Joe Biden.

2023-11-15T10:59+0000

2023-11-15T10:59+0000

2023-11-15T10:59+0000

multimedia

joe biden

san francisco

asia-pacific economic cooperation (apec)

us

apec

xi jinping

photo

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0f/1114969359_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c1e439a24232950914d7b3215d668cf7.jpg

Chinese President Xi Jinping landed in San Francisco on 14 November to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and meet with US President Joe Biden.Biden and Xi will hold talks on the sidelines of the APEC Leaders' Summit to discuss a range of regional and global concerns. One of the top items on the US agenda is restoring high-level communication between the US and Chinese militaries, US officials said. Xi, for whom this is the first trip to the United States since 2017, is expected to have dinner with dozens of American business leaders on Wednesday, hosted jointly by the National Committee on US-China Relations and the US-China Business Council, according to media reports. Take a look at the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping in San Francisco in Sputnik's photo gallery:

1

san francisco

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

chinese president xi jinping, asia-pacific economic cooperation summit, us president joe biden