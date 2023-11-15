https://sputnikglobe.com/20231115/climate-goals-off-track-1114961132.html

Climate Goals Off Track

Climate Goals Off Track

In today's episode of Political Misfits, The Washington Post presents electric vehicles as the solution to climate change, and Republican primary contenders start spending.

2023-11-15T11:32+0000

2023-11-15T11:32+0000

2023-11-15T11:32+0000

political misfits

radio

gaza

hamas

shutdown

west bank

georgia

eric adams

climate change

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0e/1114960973_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c55710040aab8051b02a0d3588fb0f5e.png

Climate Goals Off Track The Washington Post presents electric vehicles as the solution to climate change, and Republican primary contenders start spending.

Professor of Law and a Professor of Public Policy Robert Hockett joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss how Congress might now dodge a government shutdown, how Speaker Mike Johnson could avoid the fate of his predecessor Kevin McCarthy, an explosive testimony given to Georgia prosecutors in the election interference case against Trump, a reporter ordered by a court to reveal her sources in a defamation case, the Supreme Court announcing its first-ever ethics guidelines, and the ongoing FBI investigation into New York City Mayor Eric Adams' foreign connections.Scientist and an activist for Palestinian human rights Mazin Qumsiyeh discusses the horrifying state of health care in Gaza, the suffering of Palestinians who rely on those health services, the increase in settler violence against West Bank Palestinians, how Israel gives settlers free reign to commit this violence without any legal repercussions, Israeli accusations as to what is beneath Gazan hospitals, what the IDF’s goal is in the Gaza Strip, and whether a negotiated settlement between Israel and Hamas is possible.Author and social justice/environmental organizer Tina Landis discusses two new reports on the state of the climate, one national, one global. She discusses the way communities are experiencing climate change, the role regulation and local politics can play in mitigating it, and why some solutions are given so much more support than others.The Misfits also discuss the death of federal judge and Trump’s sister Maryanne Trump Barry.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

gaza

west bank

georgia

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

political misfits, how dangerous is climate change, what climate change is about, what do we do about climate change, government shutdown 2023 possibility, election interference case against trump, state of health care in gaza, situation in gaza, war in gaza