https://sputnikglobe.com/20231115/climate-goals-off-track-1114961132.html
Climate Goals Off Track
Climate Goals Off Track
In today's episode of Political Misfits, The Washington Post presents electric vehicles as the solution to climate change, and Republican primary contenders start spending.
2023-11-15T11:32+0000
2023-11-15T11:32+0000
2023-11-15T11:32+0000
political misfits
radio
gaza
hamas
shutdown
west bank
georgia
eric adams
climate change
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0e/1114960973_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c55710040aab8051b02a0d3588fb0f5e.png
Climate Goals Off Track
The Washington Post presents electric vehicles as the solution to climate change, and Republican primary contenders start spending.
Professor of Law and a Professor of Public Policy Robert Hockett joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss how Congress might now dodge a government shutdown, how Speaker Mike Johnson could avoid the fate of his predecessor Kevin McCarthy, an explosive testimony given to Georgia prosecutors in the election interference case against Trump, a reporter ordered by a court to reveal her sources in a defamation case, the Supreme Court announcing its first-ever ethics guidelines, and the ongoing FBI investigation into New York City Mayor Eric Adams' foreign connections.Scientist and an activist for Palestinian human rights Mazin Qumsiyeh discusses the horrifying state of health care in Gaza, the suffering of Palestinians who rely on those health services, the increase in settler violence against West Bank Palestinians, how Israel gives settlers free reign to commit this violence without any legal repercussions, Israeli accusations as to what is beneath Gazan hospitals, what the IDF’s goal is in the Gaza Strip, and whether a negotiated settlement between Israel and Hamas is possible.Author and social justice/environmental organizer Tina Landis discusses two new reports on the state of the climate, one national, one global. She discusses the way communities are experiencing climate change, the role regulation and local politics can play in mitigating it, and why some solutions are given so much more support than others.The Misfits also discuss the death of federal judge and Trump’s sister Maryanne Trump Barry.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
gaza
west bank
georgia
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Michelle Witte
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
Michelle Witte
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0e/1114960973_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ef5db176a6980bef9fc3774e797666f4.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Michelle Witte
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
political misfits, how dangerous is climate change, what climate change is about, what do we do about climate change, government shutdown 2023 possibility, election interference case against trump, state of health care in gaza, situation in gaza, war in gaza
political misfits, how dangerous is climate change, what climate change is about, what do we do about climate change, government shutdown 2023 possibility, election interference case against trump, state of health care in gaza, situation in gaza, war in gaza
Climate Goals Off Track
In today's episode of Political Misfits, The Washington Post presents electric vehicles as the solution to climate change, and Republican primary contenders start spending.
Professor of Law and a Professor of Public Policy Robert Hockett joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss how Congress might now dodge a government shutdown, how Speaker Mike Johnson could avoid the fate of his predecessor Kevin McCarthy, an explosive testimony given to Georgia prosecutors in the election interference case against Trump, a reporter ordered by a court to reveal her sources in a defamation case, the Supreme Court announcing its first-ever ethics guidelines, and the ongoing FBI investigation into New York City Mayor Eric Adams' foreign connections.
Scientist and an activist for Palestinian human rights Mazin Qumsiyeh discusses the horrifying state of health care in Gaza, the suffering of Palestinians who rely on those health services, the increase in settler violence against West Bank Palestinians, how Israel gives settlers free reign to commit this violence without any legal repercussions, Israeli accusations as to what is beneath Gazan hospitals, what the IDF’s goal is in the Gaza Strip, and whether a negotiated settlement between Israel and Hamas is possible.
Author and social justice/environmental organizer Tina Landis discusses two new reports on the state of the climate, one national, one global. She discusses the way communities are experiencing climate change, the role regulation and local politics can play in mitigating it, and why some solutions are given so much more support than others.
The Misfits also discuss the death of federal judge and Trump’s sister Maryanne Trump Barry.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM