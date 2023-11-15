https://sputnikglobe.com/20231115/is-bidenomics-working-fed-says-yes-americans-disagree-1114958577.html
Is Bidenomics Working? Fed Says 'Yes', Americans Disagree
On this episode of the Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discussed several topics from around the globe, including the latest inflation numbers and their effect on the US economy.
the final countdown
donald trump
palestine
gaza
israel
great britain
david cameron
radio
israeli defense forces (idf)
In the first hour, the Final Countdown spoke to economist Mark Frost about the latest numbers from the Federal Reserve, along with the potential government shutdown.In the second half of the hour, independent journalist Oliver Vargas talked with the Final Countdown about the surprise shake up in the British cabinet, including the addition of former Prime Minister David Cameron as the Foreign Secretary.In the final hour, the Final Countdown spoke to author, journalist and activist Robert Fantina about the Israel-Gaza conflict, as the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) continue their military operation inside the isolated Palestinian territory.Later in the hour, lawyer and radio host Steve Gill spoke with the Final Countdown about ex-US President Donald Trump's legal defense.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
In the first hour, the Final Countdown spoke to economist Mark Frost about the latest numbers from the Federal Reserve, along with the potential government shutdown.
In the second half of the hour, independent journalist Oliver Vargas talked with the Final Countdown about the surprise shake up in the British cabinet, including the addition of former Prime Minister David Cameron as the Foreign Secretary.
In the final hour, the Final Countdown spoke to author, journalist and activist Robert Fantina about the Israel-Gaza conflict, as the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) continue their military operation inside the isolated Palestinian territory.
Later in the hour, lawyer and radio host Steve Gill spoke with the Final Countdown about ex-US President Donald Trump's legal defense.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
