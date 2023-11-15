International
New Rules
New Rules provides you with an in-depth look at the geopolitical, economic, and ideological trends changing the world. The era of American global hegemony is coming to an end. What will take its place?
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231115/israel-palestine-war-iran-warns-biden-against-dangerous-miscalculations-1114976345.html
Israel-Palestine War: Iran Warns Biden Against 'Dangerous Miscalculations'
Israel-Palestine War: Iran Warns Biden Against 'Dangerous Miscalculations'
In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with University of Tehran professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi about how Iran views the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the prospect of a regional war in the Middle East, and what the ‘Axis of Resistance’ will do next.
Israel-Palestine War: Iran Warns Biden Against 'Dangerous Miscalculations'
In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with University of Tehran professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi about how Iran views the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the prospect of a regional war in the Middle East, and what the ‘Axis of Resistance’ will do next.
- prof. Seyed Mohammad Marandi, University of Tehran
new rules, iran's stance on israeli-gazan war, situation in gaza, regional war in the middle east, what is axis of resistance, west's stance on gaza war
new rules, iran's stance on israeli-gazan war, situation in gaza, regional war in the middle east, what is axis of resistance, west's stance on gaza war

Israel-Palestine War: Iran Warns Biden Against 'Dangerous Miscalculations'

13:50 GMT 15.11.2023
New Rules
Israel-Palestine War: Iran Warns Biden Against 'Dangerous Miscalculations'
Simes Dimitri
Deputy Director of Sputnik's English-language Department
In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with University of Tehran professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi about how Iran views the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the prospect of a regional war in the Middle East, and what the ‘Axis of Resistance’ will do next.
“I think escalation has stages. So, already we're seeing intensified conflict on the border with Lebanon. We've seen that over the last couple of days, [Israel and Hezbollah] have been hitting each other much harder. We also see a rise in the strikes against the illegal American bases in Syria and American bases in Iraq, and those will become more intense if there's further escalation. Then you have Yemen. There are many things that can happen, it doesn't have to be in one stage.”
- prof. Seyed Mohammad Marandi, University of Tehran
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
