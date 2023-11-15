https://sputnikglobe.com/20231115/israel-palestine-war-iran-warns-biden-against-dangerous-miscalculations-1114976345.html

Israel-Palestine War: Iran Warns Biden Against 'Dangerous Miscalculations'

In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with University of Tehran professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi about how Iran views the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the prospect of a regional war in the Middle East, and what the ‘Axis of Resistance’ will do next.

Israel-Palestine War: Iran Warns Biden Against 'Dangerous Miscalculations' In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with University of Tehran professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi about how Iran views the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the prospect of a regional war in the Middle East, and what the ‘Axis of Resistance’ will do next.

- prof. Seyed Mohammad Marandi, University of Tehran

