Major Changes in British Government Sees Surprise Return of Ex-PM
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamal Thomas and Malik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the shakeup in the British government as a familiar face returns.
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0e/1114957468_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_cca843f38a3c07cd2d464a784c6c2c58.png
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamal Thomas and Malik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the shakeup in the British government as a familiar face returns.
In the first hour, journalist and host of Going Underground Afshin Rattansi spoke with Fault Lines about the changes in the British government as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak brought back ex-PM David Cameron as his Foreign Secretary.
In the second hour, The Cradle editor and journalist Esteban Carillo joined Jamarl and Melik to discuss the Israel-Gaza conflict as an outcry over the humanitarian crisis divides the United Nations.
In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke to criminal lawyer and former US Assistant Attorney David Katz about Donald Trump’s complicated legal trials as he suggested it would have been easier to charge him on the January 6th events and not on the civil trial in New York.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
