North Korea Develops, Test-Fires New IRBM Solid-Fuel Engines - State Media
01:34 GMT 15.11.2023 (Updated: 01:43 GMT 15.11.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korea has developed and test-fired new-type high-thrust solid-fuel engines for intermediate-range ballistic missiles, North Korean state-run news agency KCNA reported Wednesday.
The first ground tests of the first- and the second-stage engines were held on November 11 and 14 respectively, the report said. The tests were aimed at evaluating the technical specifications of new IRBM engines, the media reported, adding that the tests were "very successful" and the "reliability and stability" of the engines and manufacturing technologies were verified.
North Korea's General Missile Bureau attaches great importance to the development of the new type of IRBM, believing that the latest tests were "an essential process for further enhancing the strategic offensive capabilities" of North Korea's armed forces against the background of the unstable security environment and "the future military situation" in the region, the report said.
The North Korea "has developed new-type high-thrust solid-fuel engines for intermediate ballistic missiles again, which are of important strategic significance," Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency reported, adding that the tests "provided a sure guarantee for reliably accelerating the development of the new-type IRBM system."
In April, Pyongyang announced the successful test of its first solid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile - "Hwasong-18
", calling the event a key breakthrough in the development of the country's nuclear standoff capability.
Solid-fuel missiles do not require fueling before launch, making them more difficult to detect and destroy and faster to use.