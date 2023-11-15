https://sputnikglobe.com/20231115/sunak-vows-to-start-transferring-migrants-to-rwanda-in-early-2024-despite-uk-court-ruling-1114990360.html

Sunak Vows to Start Transferring Migrants to Rwanda in Early 2024 Despite UK Court Ruling

Sunak Vows to Start Transferring Migrants to Rwanda in Early 2024 Despite UK Court Ruling

UK PM Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday that flights to transfer undocumented migrants from the United Kingdom to Rwanda would start in the spring of 2024 as planned, despite the Supreme Court's ruling that the measure is unlawful.

2023-11-15T22:28+0000

2023-11-15T22:28+0000

2023-11-15T22:27+0000

world

united kingdom (uk)

rishi sunak

rwanda

migrants

undocumented migrants

supreme court

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/19/1108775853_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ebbe6871e9dca26f2ee75bad329945ce.jpg

Earlier in the day, the UK Supreme Court declared unlawful the removal of asylum seekers to Rwanda and therefore rejected the Home Office's appeal to revise a similar decision of a lower court. Sunak held talks with Rwandan President Paul Kagame, and the two leaders agreed to continue their cooperation on migration issues despite the court's ruling, the UK government said. The UK prime minister also pledged to introduce emergency legislation to make sure that the Rwanda plan is not blocked again. The UK government is working on a new migration agreement with Rwanda, Sunak said. A cabinet spokesman added later that the document would be presented for review in the coming days. Newly-appointed UK Interior Minister James Cleverly said the agreement would be upgraded to a treaty level. Undocumented migration has been a pressing issue for the UK for years and intensified after the country left the European Union in 2020. In April 2022, the UK and Rwanda signed a migration agreement, stipulating that people recognized by the UK government as undocumented migrants or asylum seekers will be deported to Rwanda for the processing of their documents, obtaining asylum, and relocation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/uk-appeals-court-labels-rwanda-deportation-scheme-for-illegal-migrants-unlawful-1111548528.html

united kingdom (uk)

rwanda

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk prime minister rishi sunak, united kingdom migration, illegal migration, stop the boats campaign, uk-rwanda ties