The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Rachel Blevins and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
The Fighting Between the Obama's and Biden's Is Comical
The Fighting Between the Obama's and Biden's Is Comical
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including team Obama attack on Joe Biden, RFK Jr's comments about America's...
The Fighting Between the Obama's and Biden's Is Comical
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including team Obama attack on Joe Biden, RFK Jr's comments about America's loyalty to Israel, and President Biden to meet with President Xi in San Francisco.
In the first hour, Rachel spoke with international investigative journalist Vanessa Beeley about the recent US airstrikes on Syria, Syria fighting back against US aggression, and Hezbollah paying close attention to Israel's offensive in Gaza. Vanessa explained the recent US airstrikes in Syria and the reason for the airstrikes to keep Syria from helping fight against Israel.Rachel spoke with California attorney and former radio host Brian Wright about the upcoming APEC summit in San Francisco. Brian described his view of the US corporate media and how they don't cover the news anymore. Brian also talked about the news making a big deal out of Gavin Newsome's clean-up job in San Francisco.In the second hour, Rachel spoke with National Director of the America First PAC Tom Norton about the government shutdown deadline, Speaker Johnson's next move to keep the government open, and President Trump is the clear nominee for the Republican party in 2024. Tom explained why he believes Speaker Mike Johnson should pass a stop-gap measure and shut down the government.Rachel spoke with attorney, media relations specialist Tyler Nixon about the allegations of Donald Trump's refusal to leave the White House, hearsay statements from former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis, and David Axelrod's attack on Joe Biden's 2024 Presidential run. Tyler discussed former President Obama's influence on the Democrat party and why David Axelrod would come out and attack Joe Biden now?We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
The Fighting Between the Obama's and Biden's Is Comical

11:42 GMT 15.11.2023
The Backstory
The Fighting Between the Obama's and Biden's Is Comical
Rachel Blevins
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including team Obama attack on Joe Biden, RFK Jr's comments about America's loyalty to Israel, and President Biden to meet with President Xi in San Francisco.
In the first hour, Rachel spoke with international investigative journalist Vanessa Beeley about the recent US airstrikes on Syria, Syria fighting back against US aggression, and Hezbollah paying close attention to Israel's offensive in Gaza. Vanessa explained the recent US airstrikes in Syria and the reason for the airstrikes to keep Syria from helping fight against Israel.

Rachel spoke with California attorney and former radio host Brian Wright about the upcoming APEC summit in San Francisco. Brian described his view of the US corporate media and how they don't cover the news anymore. Brian also talked about the news making a big deal out of Gavin Newsome's clean-up job in San Francisco.

In the second hour, Rachel spoke with National Director of the America First PAC Tom Norton about the government shutdown deadline, Speaker Johnson's next move to keep the government open, and President Trump is the clear nominee for the Republican party in 2024. Tom explained why he believes Speaker Mike Johnson should pass a stop-gap measure and shut down the government.

Rachel spoke with attorney, media relations specialist Tyler Nixon about the allegations of Donald Trump's refusal to leave the White House, hearsay statements from former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis, and David Axelrod's attack on Joe Biden's 2024 Presidential run. Tyler discussed former President Obama's influence on the Democrat party and why David Axelrod would come out and attack Joe Biden now?
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
