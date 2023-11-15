https://sputnikglobe.com/20231115/the-fighting-between-the-obamas-and-bidens-is-comical--1114962774.html

The Fighting Between the Obama's and Biden's Is Comical

The Fighting Between the Obama's and Biden's Is Comical

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including team Obama attack on Joe Biden, RFK Jr's comments about America's... 15.11.2023, Sputnik International

2023-11-15T11:42+0000

2023-11-15T11:42+0000

2023-11-15T11:42+0000

the backstory

radio

syria

hamas

hezbollah

israel defense forces (idf)

2024 us presidential election

california

apec

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0e/1114962615_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_55cf27c05b7f34ff7a7a4fb256f6ecbc.png

The Fighting Between the Obama's and Biden's Is Comical On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including team Obama attack on Joe Biden, RFK Jr's comments about America's loyalty to Israel, and President Biden to meet with President Xi in San Francisco.

In the first hour, Rachel spoke with international investigative journalist Vanessa Beeley about the recent US airstrikes on Syria, Syria fighting back against US aggression, and Hezbollah paying close attention to Israel's offensive in Gaza. Vanessa explained the recent US airstrikes in Syria and the reason for the airstrikes to keep Syria from helping fight against Israel.Rachel spoke with California attorney and former radio host Brian Wright about the upcoming APEC summit in San Francisco. Brian described his view of the US corporate media and how they don't cover the news anymore. Brian also talked about the news making a big deal out of Gavin Newsome's clean-up job in San Francisco.In the second hour, Rachel spoke with National Director of the America First PAC Tom Norton about the government shutdown deadline, Speaker Johnson's next move to keep the government open, and President Trump is the clear nominee for the Republican party in 2024. Tom explained why he believes Speaker Mike Johnson should pass a stop-gap measure and shut down the government.Rachel spoke with attorney, media relations specialist Tyler Nixon about the allegations of Donald Trump's refusal to leave the White House, hearsay statements from former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis, and David Axelrod's attack on Joe Biden's 2024 Presidential run. Tyler discussed former President Obama's influence on the Democrat party and why David Axelrod would come out and attack Joe Biden now?We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

syria

california

israel

san francisco

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

radio, syria, hamas, hezbollah, israel defense forces (idf), 2024 us presidential election, california, apec, аудио, israel, joe biden, donald trump, barack obama, san francisco, xi jinping