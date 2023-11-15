https://sputnikglobe.com/20231115/unicef-to-sputnik-hostilities-have-catastrophic-impact-on-gaza-children-1114950205.html

UNICEF to Sputnik: Hostilities Have Catastrophic Impact on Gaza Children

UNICEF to Sputnik: Hostilities Have Catastrophic Impact on Gaza Children

Over 4,600 children have reportedly been killed and over 8,600 injured, with more than 1,500 reported missing and presumed to be under rubble, UNICEF's Middle...

UNICEF stated that the escalation of hostilities is having a catastrophic impact on children and families, while providing the new number of casualties in the enclave.In turn, Ammar Ammar, regional chief of advocacy and communication of UNICEF's Middle East and North Africa Regional Office told Sputnik that the organization does not have a list of children killed in the Gaza Strip, as only the Gazan Ministry of Health has it.As Gazans have no access to clean water, which poses a lethal threat to children, the UNICEF representative added:The current hostilities have already impacted the psychological well-being of Gaza's children, and as the UNICEF Office stressed, this "will be further impacted the longer the escalation of hostilities continues."UNICEF and its partners are providing "much needed lifesaving aid into the Gaza Strip" through the Rafah border crossing, including water, water treatment materials, health equipment and medicines, hygiene kits, and humanitarian cash assistance.However, the organization pointed out that this aid "is just a drop in an ocean of the immense and urgent needs of children and families in Gaza." UNICEF reiterated that its staff continues to respond to the critical needs of children across the Gaza Strip, but access is becoming increasingly difficult and dangerous.

