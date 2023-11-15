https://sputnikglobe.com/20231115/watch-russian-airborne-troops-destroy-ukrainian-strongholds-in-artemovsk-direction-1114975872.html

Watch Russian Airborne Troops Destroy Ukrainian Strongholds in Artemovsk Direction

The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage of airborne troops' ZPU-4 and S-60 anti-aircraft guns destroying Ukrainian positions in the direction of Artyomovsk.

The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage of Airborne Troops' ZPU-4 and S-60 anti-aircraft guns destroying Ukrainian positions in the Artemovsk (Bakhmut) direction. According to the ministry, Russian servicemen destroyed dozens of enemy positions with 14.5 mm ZPU-4 and 57 mm S-60 anti-aircraft guns.For maneuverability and rapid movement on the battlefield, antiaircraft systems have been mounted on Ural truck chassis, the Defense Ministry added.

