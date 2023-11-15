https://sputnikglobe.com/20231115/watch-russian-airborne-troops-destroy-ukrainian-strongholds-in-artemovsk-direction-1114975872.html
Watch Russian Airborne Troops Destroy Ukrainian Strongholds in Artemovsk Direction
The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage of airborne troops' ZPU-4 and S-60 anti-aircraft guns destroying Ukrainian positions in the direction of Artyomovsk.
The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage of Airborne Troops' ZPU-4 and S-60 anti-aircraft guns destroying Ukrainian positions in the Artemovsk (Bakhmut) direction. According to the ministry, Russian servicemen destroyed dozens of enemy positions with 14.5 mm ZPU-4 and 57 mm S-60 anti-aircraft guns.For maneuverability and rapid movement on the battlefield, antiaircraft systems have been mounted on Ural truck chassis, the Defense Ministry added.
The Russian Armed Forces are continuing to modernize and improve their weapons and military hardware in order to meet the requirements of modern combat.
The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage of Airborne Troops' ZPU-4 and S-60 anti-aircraft guns destroying Ukrainian positions in the Artemovsk (Bakhmut) direction. According to the ministry, Russian servicemen destroyed dozens of enemy positions with 14.5 mm ZPU-4 and 57 mm S-60 anti-aircraft guns.
For maneuverability and rapid movement on the battlefield, antiaircraft systems have been mounted on Ural truck chassis, the Defense Ministry added.