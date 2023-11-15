International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231115/watch-russian-airborne-troops-destroy-ukrainian-strongholds-in-artemovsk-direction-1114975872.html
Watch Russian Airborne Troops Destroy Ukrainian Strongholds in Artemovsk Direction
Watch Russian Airborne Troops Destroy Ukrainian Strongholds in Artemovsk Direction
The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage of airborne troops' ZPU-4 and S-60 anti-aircraft guns destroying Ukrainian positions in the direction of Artyomovsk.
2023-11-15T13:40+0000
2023-11-15T13:40+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
video
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
defense ministry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0f/1114975672_98:0:1319:687_1920x0_80_0_0_ef594462af7219fd1330945807b20578.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage of Airborne Troops' ZPU-4 and S-60 anti-aircraft guns destroying Ukrainian positions in the Artemovsk (Bakhmut) direction. According to the ministry, Russian servicemen destroyed dozens of enemy positions with 14.5 mm ZPU-4 and 57 mm S-60 anti-aircraft guns.For maneuverability and rapid movement on the battlefield, antiaircraft systems have been mounted on Ural truck chassis, the Defense Ministry added.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian Airborne Troops' ZPU-4 and S-60 anti-aircraft guns destroy Ukrainian strongholds in Artyomovsk direction
Russian Airborne Troops' ZPU-4 and S-60 anti-aircraft guns destroy Ukrainian strongholds in Artyomovsk direction
2023-11-15T13:40+0000
true
PT0M24S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0f/1114975672_250:0:1166:687_1920x0_80_0_0_3786244276a4cd7451d385aef4952473.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian airborne troops, ukrainian forces strongholds, artyomovsk direction
russian airborne troops, ukrainian forces strongholds, artyomovsk direction

Watch Russian Airborne Troops Destroy Ukrainian Strongholds in Artemovsk Direction

13:40 GMT 15.11.2023
© Sputnik
Subscribe
The Russian Armed Forces are continuing to modernize and improve their weapons and military hardware in order to meet the requirements of modern combat.
The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage of Airborne Troops' ZPU-4 and S-60 anti-aircraft guns destroying Ukrainian positions in the Artemovsk (Bakhmut) direction. According to the ministry, Russian servicemen destroyed dozens of enemy positions with 14.5 mm ZPU-4 and 57 mm S-60 anti-aircraft guns.
For maneuverability and rapid movement on the battlefield, antiaircraft systems have been mounted on Ural truck chassis, the Defense Ministry added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала