https://sputnikglobe.com/20231116/arms-from-scratch-new-cheap-3d-printed-drone-designed-in-russia-1114998319.html

Arms From Scratch: New Cheap 3D Printed Drone Designed in Russia

Arms From Scratch: New Cheap 3D Printed Drone Designed in Russia

The drone, whose flight tests are scheduled to take place in December, is planned to have a range of up to 30 kilometers and will be able to carry up to 10 kilograms’ worth of payload.

2023-11-16T12:15+0000

2023-11-16T12:15+0000

2023-11-16T12:15+0000

russia

russia

drone

uav

3d printing

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0d/1092235687_0:196:2401:1547_1920x0_80_0_0_8b2e41272fe3ed6c539c82272c3081f0.jpg

A new fixed-wing drone that can be built from salvage is being developed by the Russia-based engineering firm Spektr Design Bureau.The drone, whose flight tests are scheduled to take place in December, is planned to have a range of up to 30 kilometers and will be able to carry up to 10 kilograms’ worth of payload, Spektr’s Executive Director Andrei Bratenkov told local media.The production of the new UAV is expected to be relatively cheap as the drone’s parts are supposed to be made from plastic granules and plastic waste via 3D printing.According to Bratenkov, the drones could be produced directly at the frontline due to the fact that a 3D printer can be brought there via virtually any vehicle and the materials needed to print the drone parts are cheap and relatively easy to procure.While some of the new drone’s flight controllers were procured in China, the rest of the parts, such as propellers and the engine, are domestically made, Bratenkov added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231109/russias-naval-drones-may-bring-unpleasant-surprise-for-enemies-1114843659.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

russia drone production, 3d printing drones, russia new drone