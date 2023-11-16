International
Biden-Xi Talks Take Center Stage at APEC
Biden-Xi Talks Take Center Stage at APEC
On this episode of the Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discussed a wide range of topics, including the meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Biden-Xi Talks Take Center Stage at APEC
On this episode of the Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discussed a wide range of topics, including the meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The show kicks off with independent journalist Dan Lazare talking about the House voting to curb a government shutdown and the Senate rejecting an individual bill that would fund Israel's military.Then, Host of the Silk and Steel Podcast Carl Zha shares his perspective on the bilateral meeting between Xi and Biden at San Francisco's APEC Summit.The second hour begins with veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier sharing his insights on the Israeli military offensive in Gaza, and its attempts to capture Al-Shifa Hospital.The show closes with managing editor at Prison Legal News Paul Wright discussing the tragic murder of an Alabama prison inmate.
Biden-Xi Talks Take Center Stage at APEC

Biden-Xi Talks Take Center Stage at APEC
Ted Rall
Angie Wong
On this episode of the Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discussed a wide range of topics, including the meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The show kicks off with independent journalist Dan Lazare talking about the House voting to curb a government shutdown and the Senate rejecting an individual bill that would fund Israel's military.
Then, Host of the Silk and Steel Podcast Carl Zha shares his perspective on the bilateral meeting between Xi and Biden at San Francisco's APEC Summit.
The second hour begins with veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier sharing his insights on the Israeli military offensive in Gaza, and its attempts to capture Al-Shifa Hospital.
The show closes with managing editor at Prison Legal News Paul Wright discussing the tragic murder of an Alabama prison inmate.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
