US President Joe Biden's statement calling Chinese President Xi Xinping a "dictator" is wrong and irresponsible, China opposes political manipulation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Thursday.
When asked whether after a meting with Xi on the sidelines of the APRC summit in the US on Wednesday he would still refer Xi as a dictator, Biden answered in the affirmative.
Chinese Foreign Ministry Condemns Biden's Remark Calling Xi 'Dictator' as Irresponsible
BEIJING, November 16 (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden's statement calling Chinese President Xi Xinping a "dictator" is wrong and irresponsible, China opposes political manipulation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Thursday.
"This statement is extremely wrong and irresponsible, China firmly opposes political manipulation," Mao told reporters.