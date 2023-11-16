https://sputnikglobe.com/20231116/chinese-foreign-ministry-condemns-bidens-remark-calling-xi-dictator-as-irresponsible-1114994915.html

Chinese Foreign Ministry Condemns Biden's Remark Calling Xi 'Dictator' as Irresponsible

US President Joe Biden's statement calling Chinese President Xi Xinping a "dictator" is wrong and irresponsible, China opposes political manipulation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Thursday.

When asked whether after a meting with Xi on the sidelines of the APRC summit in the US on Wednesday he would still refer Xi as a dictator, Biden answered in the affirmative.

