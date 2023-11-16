International
Chinese Foreign Ministry Condemns Biden's Remark Calling Xi 'Dictator' as Irresponsible
US President Joe Biden's statement calling Chinese President Xi Xinping a "dictator" is wrong and irresponsible, China opposes political manipulation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Thursday.
When asked whether after a meting with Xi on the sidelines of the APRC summit in the US on Wednesday he would still refer Xi as a dictator, Biden answered in the affirmative.
Chinese Foreign Ministry Condemns Biden's Remark Calling Xi 'Dictator' as Irresponsible

08:42 GMT 16.11.2023
(FILES) US President Joe Biden meets with China's President Xi Jinping during a virtual summit from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, November 15, 2021.
© AFP 2023 / MANDEL NGAN
BEIJING, November 16 (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden's statement calling Chinese President Xi Xinping a "dictator" is wrong and irresponsible, China opposes political manipulation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Thursday.
"This statement is extremely wrong and irresponsible, China firmly opposes political manipulation," Mao told reporters.
US President Joe Biden (R) and China's President Xi Jinping (L) meet on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 14, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2023
World
Biden Calls Xi 'Dictator' Hours After Meeting Meant to Repair Relations with China
02:59 GMT
