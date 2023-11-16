https://sputnikglobe.com/20231116/house-passes-bill-to-avoid-shutdown-1114987152.html

House Passes Bill to Avoid Shutdown

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the US House of Representatives passing a bill to avert a potential government shutdown.

In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to Anna Ge, radio host and geopolitical analyst about the upcoming meeting between presidents Xi and Biden at the APEC Summit in San Francisco.In the second hour, Desi Robinson, professor at Metropolitan College of New York joined the Fault Lines team to discuss the brutal murder of an inmate at an Alabama prison.Later in the hour, Fault Lines talked with Steve Gill, lawyer and political commentator about the House vote to avert a government shutdown and the Senate rejecting a standalone bill to fund Israel.In the final hour, Fault Lines spoke with Dmitri Lascaris, lawyer, political activist and author about the Israeli military offensive in the isolated Gaza Strip, as the IDF attempts to capture the Al-Shifa Hospital.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

