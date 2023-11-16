https://sputnikglobe.com/20231116/italy-becomes-first-eu-country-to-ban-production-sale-of-synthetic-food-1115009154.html
Italy Becomes First EU Country to Ban Production, Sale of Synthetic Food
The Italian parliament on Thursday passed a law prohibiting production and sale of synthetic food and feed, making Italy the first EU country to introduce such a ban.
The law was supported by 159 members of the Italian lower house, while 53 voted against the measure while 34 abstained. The upper house of the parliament approved the law, which was developed at the initiative of the Italian Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Forestry and the Ministry of Health, back in June. The new regulation prohibits the use in production, sale, import, export manufacturing and distribution of "food or feed consisting of, separated out or produced from cell cultures or tissues derived from vertebrate animals." Violators face a fine ranging from 10,000 euros ($10,858) to 60,000 euros. However, if the law is violated by a large-scale enterprise, the fine may be increased to up to 10% of the company's annual turnover and confiscation of the produced goods.
