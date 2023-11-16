https://sputnikglobe.com/20231116/italy-becomes-first-eu-country-to-ban-production-sale-of-synthetic-food-1115009154.html

Italy Becomes First EU Country to Ban Production, Sale of Synthetic Food

Italy Becomes First EU Country to Ban Production, Sale of Synthetic Food

The Italian parliament on Thursday passed a law prohibiting production and sale of synthetic food and feed, making Italy the first EU country to introduce such a ban.

2023-11-16T18:55+0000

2023-11-16T18:55+0000

2023-11-16T18:55+0000

world

italy

europe

food

meat

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/10/1115008997_0:268:3072:1996_1920x0_80_0_0_83fc93c69987101954e91af010078919.jpg

The law was supported by 159 members of the Italian lower house, while 53 voted against the measure while 34 abstained. The upper house of the parliament approved the law, which was developed at the initiative of the Italian Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Forestry and the Ministry of Health, back in June. The new regulation prohibits the use in production, sale, import, export manufacturing and distribution of "food or feed consisting of, separated out or produced from cell cultures or tissues derived from vertebrate animals." Violators face a fine ranging from 10,000 euros ($10,858) to 60,000 euros. However, if the law is violated by a large-scale enterprise, the fine may be increased to up to 10% of the company's annual turnover and confiscation of the produced goods.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220720/bill-gates-asked-to-testify-in-congress-amid-fears-he-may-force-americans-to-eat-synthetic-beef-1097632191.html

italy

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

synthetic food, synthetic meat, synthetic beef, synthetic food banned, italy bans synthetic food, 3d-priter prints meat, printed food, printed meat, cell cultures