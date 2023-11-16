International
Musk Reveals Second Starship Rocket Launch Postponed to Saturday
Musk Reveals Second Starship Rocket Launch Postponed to Saturday
SpaceX chief Elon Musk said on Thursday that the next launch of the moon and Mars rocket Starship has been postponed from Friday to Saturday because the company's technical team needs to replace a piece of the rocket.
"We need to replace a grid fin actuator, so launch is postponed to Saturday," Musk said via the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.The launch will take place at 8 a.m. E.T from Texas' Boca Chica Launch Site in Cameron County, with an expected 20-minute launch window.The latest comes months after the vessel's initial launch ended in an explosion in late April just four minutes into the flight. The explosion took place after the Starship vehicle's two stages failed to separate, a move that then prompted officials to self-detonate the vessel.Despite the explosion, Musk at the time hailed the launch as a success.The Starship effort is intended to help facilitate future space trips to Earth's moon and the red planet at a low cost.
Musk Reveals Second Starship Rocket Launch Postponed to Saturday

23:10 GMT 16.11.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - SpaceX chief Elon Musk said on Thursday that the next launch of the moon and Mars rocket Starship has been postponed from Friday to Saturday because the company's technical team needs to replace a piece of the rocket.
"We need to replace a grid fin actuator, so launch is postponed to Saturday," Musk said via the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
The launch will take place at 8 a.m. E.T from Texas' Boca Chica Launch Site in Cameron County, with an expected 20-minute launch window.
The latest comes months after the vessel's initial launch ended in an explosion in late April just four minutes into the flight. The explosion took place after the Starship vehicle's two stages failed to separate, a move that then prompted officials to self-detonate the vessel.
Despite the explosion, Musk at the time hailed the launch as a success.
The Starship effort is intended to help facilitate future space trips to Earth's moon and the red planet at a low cost.
