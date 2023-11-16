https://sputnikglobe.com/20231116/nearly-100-protesters-calling-for-israeli-ceasefire-injured-in-clash-with-dc-police-1115011221.html
Nearly 100 Protesters Calling for Israeli Ceasefire Injured in Clash With DC Police
Nearly 100 Protesters Calling for Israeli Ceasefire Injured in Clash With DC Police
On Wednesday night, at least 90 people were injured following a clash with police during protests outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters, according to the demonstrators.
2023-11-16T22:46+0000
2023-11-16T22:46+0000
2023-11-16T22:45+0000
americas
protest
political protest
gaza
israel-gaza conflict
gaza strip
gaza protests
washington dc
dnc
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/16/1114399494_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3f66eb75af3a429e97a9be6d2a49424a.jpg
At least 90 people were injured late Wednesday following a clash between Capitol Police and protesters outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC.Protesters at the scene were calling for a ceasefire in the ongoing Palestine-Israel conflict that broke out on October 7 following a surprise attack by the Palestinian Hamas group. Hostilities have remained at an all-time high as Israel has dismissed calls for a ceasefire.Reports have indicated that Democratic representatives and candidates were present inside the DNC building during the protest, some of whom include House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, House Minority Whip Katherine Clark and US Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA).At least six officers were injured and treated for minor abrasions, with officers arresting a 24-year-old individual who reportedly punched a female officer in the face. According to the US Capitol Police, officials had worked to “keep back approximately 150 people" who were “illegally and violently protesting” in the area; activists have disputed this claim, according to one report.The police, who were attempting to evacuate lawmakers from the building, also claimed that protesters moved dumpsters in front of exits, as well as pepper sprayed police officers.Members of the Ceasefire Now Coalition said hundreds of people were present during the candlelight vigil. Members from the Jewish Voice for Peace Action were also present during the vigil. Demonstrators have accused the police of forcefully shoving protesters down the steps of the building, pepper-spraying demonstrators and choking one member, according to a separate report.“We were there lighting candles for all who have died, honoring the lives lost, to call for a ceasefire to honor those lives in prayer and in song. And instead, instead of being able to actually talk to our elected officials and pray with them and sing with them and ask them for a ceasefire, the police shoved our people down the steps,” Rabbi Jessica Rosenberg said at a news conference. Rosenberg had attend the demonstration on Wednesday night.Dani Noble, a member from the Jewish Voice for Peace Action, stated she doesn’t understand why the demonstration escalated into a violent clash between demonstrators and police.“I mean, from my personal perspective, I don’t know, like we were doing — we were engaging in civil disobedience,” Noble said, who added that those present were hoping to talk to lawmakers about a ceasefire when the escalation came from police. “And absolutely, in no instance did anyone try to enter the building, and spreading misinformation to the contrary is extremely, extremely dangerous. We were there peacefully singing and chanting, waiting for Democratic officials to show up so that we could actually engage,” Noble added.
americas
gaza
gaza strip
washington dc
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/16/1114399494_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ac55506b16d128ff25805378a168c131.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
protests, gaza protests, dnc, washington, dc, israel-palestine conflict, cease-fire protests, gaza war, hamas
protests, gaza protests, dnc, washington, dc, israel-palestine conflict, cease-fire protests, gaza war, hamas
Nearly 100 Protesters Calling for Israeli Ceasefire Injured in Clash With DC Police
The protest came two days after one of the largest pro-Israel gatherings in US history took place on the National Mall, where congressional leaders from both the Democratic and Republican parties were present.
At least 90 people were injured late Wednesday following a clash between Capitol Police and protesters outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC.
Protesters at the scene were calling for a ceasefire in the ongoing Palestine-Israel conflict that broke out on October 7 following a surprise attack by the Palestinian Hamas group. Hostilities have remained at an all-time high as Israel has dismissed calls for a ceasefire.
Reports have indicated that Democratic representatives and candidates were present inside the DNC building during the protest, some of whom include House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, House Minority Whip Katherine Clark and US Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA).
At least six officers were injured and treated for minor abrasions, with officers arresting a 24-year-old individual who reportedly punched a female officer in the face. According to the US Capitol Police, officials had worked to “keep back approximately 150 people" who were “illegally and violently protesting” in the area; activists have disputed this claim, according to one report.
The police, who were attempting to evacuate lawmakers from the building, also claimed that protesters moved dumpsters in front of exits, as well as pepper sprayed police officers.
“We have handled hundreds of peaceful protests, but last night’s group was not peaceful. The crowd failed to obey our lawful orders to move back from the DNC, where Members of Congress were in the building,” Capitol Police said in a statement.
Members of the Ceasefire Now Coalition said hundreds of people were present during the candlelight vigil. Members from the Jewish Voice for Peace Action were also present during the vigil. Demonstrators have accused the police of forcefully shoving protesters down the steps of the building, pepper-spraying demonstrators and choking one member, according to a separate report
.
“We were there lighting candles for all who have died, honoring the lives lost, to call for a ceasefire to honor those lives in prayer and in song. And instead, instead of being able to actually talk to our elected officials and pray with them and sing with them and ask them for a ceasefire, the police shoved our people down the steps,” Rabbi Jessica Rosenberg said at a news conference. Rosenberg had attend the demonstration on Wednesday night.
Dani Noble, a member from the Jewish Voice for Peace Action, stated she doesn’t understand why the demonstration escalated into a violent clash between demonstrators and police.
“I mean, from my personal perspective, I don’t know, like we were doing — we were engaging in civil disobedience,” Noble said, who added that those present were hoping to talk to lawmakers about a ceasefire when the escalation came from police.
“I’ve been at many protests this month, where we’ve engaged in like, nonviolent tactics of civil disobedience. And I personally have never seen such a like fast and violent escalation by police with no warning.”
“And absolutely, in no instance did anyone try to enter the building, and spreading misinformation to the contrary is extremely, extremely dangerous. We were there peacefully singing and chanting, waiting for Democratic officials to show up so that we could actually engage,” Noble added.
Last week, various House Democrats joined a majority of House Republicans in voting to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) over her criticism of the Israeli government’s treatment of Palestinians. Tlaib is the only Palestinian-American politician in Congress.
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden faces has continued to face pressure to end his support for Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, as he has resisted ceasefire calls.