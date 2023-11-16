https://sputnikglobe.com/20231116/nearly-100-protesters-calling-for-israeli-ceasefire-injured-in-clash-with-dc-police-1115011221.html

Nearly 100 Protesters Calling for Israeli Ceasefire Injured in Clash With DC Police

On Wednesday night, at least 90 people were injured following a clash with police during protests outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters, according to the demonstrators.

At least 90 people were injured late Wednesday following a clash between Capitol Police and protesters outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC.Protesters at the scene were calling for a ceasefire in the ongoing Palestine-Israel conflict that broke out on October 7 following a surprise attack by the Palestinian Hamas group. Hostilities have remained at an all-time high as Israel has dismissed calls for a ceasefire.Reports have indicated that Democratic representatives and candidates were present inside the DNC building during the protest, some of whom include House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, House Minority Whip Katherine Clark and US Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA).At least six officers were injured and treated for minor abrasions, with officers arresting a 24-year-old individual who reportedly punched a female officer in the face. According to the US Capitol Police, officials had worked to “keep back approximately 150 people" who were “illegally and violently protesting” in the area; activists have disputed this claim, according to one report.The police, who were attempting to evacuate lawmakers from the building, also claimed that protesters moved dumpsters in front of exits, as well as pepper sprayed police officers.Members of the Ceasefire Now Coalition said hundreds of people were present during the candlelight vigil. Members from the Jewish Voice for Peace Action were also present during the vigil. Demonstrators have accused the police of forcefully shoving protesters down the steps of the building, pepper-spraying demonstrators and choking one member, according to a separate report.“We were there lighting candles for all who have died, honoring the lives lost, to call for a ceasefire to honor those lives in prayer and in song. And instead, instead of being able to actually talk to our elected officials and pray with them and sing with them and ask them for a ceasefire, the police shoved our people down the steps,” Rabbi Jessica Rosenberg said at a news conference. Rosenberg had attend the demonstration on Wednesday night.Dani Noble, a member from the Jewish Voice for Peace Action, stated she doesn’t understand why the demonstration escalated into a violent clash between demonstrators and police.“I mean, from my personal perspective, I don’t know, like we were doing — we were engaging in civil disobedience,” Noble said, who added that those present were hoping to talk to lawmakers about a ceasefire when the escalation came from police. “And absolutely, in no instance did anyone try to enter the building, and spreading misinformation to the contrary is extremely, extremely dangerous. We were there peacefully singing and chanting, waiting for Democratic officials to show up so that we could actually engage,” Noble added.

