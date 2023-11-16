https://sputnikglobe.com/20231116/over-hundred-russians-escaped-gaza-through-rafah-crossing---russian-emergencies-ministry-1114993386.html

Over Hundred Russians Escaped Gaza Through Rafah Crossing - Russian Emergencies Ministry

Following the outbreak of hostilities in the Gaza Strip, foreign and dual nationals were permitted to evacuate through the Rafah Crossing, the only route in and out of Gaza for the civilian population and the main channel for humanitarian aid into the enclave.

A total of 107 Russians and their family members crossed the Rafah border checkpoint on Wednesday and are now traveling on buses to Cairo for further flight to Moscow, the press office of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said.The ministry added that the border crossing continued to operate beyond the deadline, allowing the Russian ministry's task force to bring an additional group of people across the border to Egypt.

