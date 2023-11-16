International
Over Hundred Russians Escaped Gaza Through Rafah Crossing - Russian Emergencies Ministry
Following the outbreak of hostilities in the Gaza Strip, foreign and dual nationals were permitted to evacuate through the Rafah Crossing, the only route in and out of Gaza for the civilian population and the main channel for humanitarian aid into the enclave.
gaza, rafah, palestine, israel
gaza, rafah, palestine, israel

04:46 GMT 16.11.2023
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the mediabankArrival of evacuated Russian citizens from the Gaza Strip in Moscow.
Arrival of evacuated Russian citizens from the Gaza Strip in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2023
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
MOSCOW, November 16 (Sputnik) - Following the outbreak of hostilities in the Gaza Strip, foreign and dual nationals were permitted to evacuate through the Rafah Crossing, the only route in and out of Gaza for the civilian population and the main channel for humanitarian aid into the enclave.
A total of 107 Russians and their family members crossed the Rafah border checkpoint on Wednesday and are now traveling on buses to Cairo for further flight to Moscow, the press office of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said.
"A total of 107 compatriots and their family members crossed the border with the Gaza Strip yesterday. This group is now traveling in a bus convoy to Cairo for further flight to Moscow," the office said in a statement.
The ministry added that the border crossing continued to operate beyond the deadline, allowing the Russian ministry's task force to bring an additional group of people across the border to Egypt.
