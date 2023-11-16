https://sputnikglobe.com/20231116/speaker-mccarthy-was-ousted-for-what-speaker-johnson-just-did-1114990876.html

Speaker McCarthy Was Ousted for What Speaker Johnson Just Did

Speaker McCarthy Was Ousted for What Speaker Johnson Just Did

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including Biden meeting with President XI in California, France calling for the arrest of Bashar al-Assad, and government shutdown avoided.

In the first hour, Rachel spoke with Melik Abdul, political analyst, republican strategist, and co-host of Fault Lines about Congress avoiding a government shutdown, Democrats helped Speaker Johnson temporarily fund the government, and the Republicans have failed on spending cuts. Melik explained how Speaker Johnson needed Democrat support to pass a continuing resolution bill and how Kevin McCarthy was ousted for doing the same thing.Then, Rachel spoke with Sam Husseini, independent journalist about the ways the Biden administration talks about international law, the Fourth Geneva Convention applied to Gaza, and the war crimes occurring in Gaza by Israel. Sam described his work in investigating the nuclear arsenal of Israel and his emails to the Democrat squad, which asked them to acknowledge that Israel has a vast nuclear arsenal.In the second hour, Rachel spoke with Carl Zha, host of Silk and Steel podcast about how the US has failed to be the global police, hope for a better relationship with China-US relations, and how we got to a soured relationship between China and the US. Carl detailed how Asian nations have become more prominent over time and how America's business has been maintaining forever wars.Rachel spoke with Taylor Hudak, journalist & editor with AcTVism Munich about the appeals process in the UK for Julian Assange, The Prime Minister of Australia called for charges to be dropped against Julian Assange, and US politicians also called for charges to be dropped against Assange. Taylor discussed the Hungarian government and how Hungary has pushed back against EU policies for situations like supporting the war in Ukraine .The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

