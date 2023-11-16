https://sputnikglobe.com/20231116/staring-at-the-end-of-western-domination-1114994534.html

Staring at the End of Western Domination

The looming defeat in Ukraine and the conflict in Gaza are finalizing the end of Centuries of Western dominance.

Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Robert Fantina discussed a letter, signed by hundreds of US officials, opposing Joe Biden's Israel policy. He says that lobbyists are a big part of the problem.Kim Ives, journalist and editor at Haiti Liberte, joins us to discuss Haiti and the Global South. Kim discussed an attempt by the US empire to insert notorious Kenyan death squads into Haiti.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China-US relations. George discussed today's meeting in California between the Presidents of the US and China along with the related protests in San Francisco.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine and Russia. Mark discussed recent revelations that the US blocked peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. He argues that Ukraine was never negotiating in good faith.Craig Jardula, co-host of The Convo Couch & AM Wakeup on Rockfin, joins us to discuss US elections and cultural issues. Craig discussed the lawfare that is being used to stop Donald Trump from running for President and the culture wars in Hollywood movies and advertisements.Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack and thepolemicist.net, joins us to talk about domestic politics. Dr. Kavanagh discussed former CIA Chief Mike Pompeo taking a job in Ukraine and a lawsuit that has been filed against the Biden administration over the Gaza conflict.Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, joins us to discuss the multipolar world order. Professor Marandi discussed how the world is shifting towards a multi polar order and how the violence of the current conflict in Gaza is speeding up the change.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss US imperialism and the Ukraine conflict. Jon discusses the Biden administration’s role in sabotaging the Russia/Ukraine peace deal in 2022 and he says that Joe Biden is a warlord, just like Barack Obama and George Bush.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

