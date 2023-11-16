https://sputnikglobe.com/20231116/the-us-backs-israels-invasion-of-al-shifa-hospital-1114989313.html

The US Backs Israel’s Invasion of Al-Shifa Hospital

The US Backs Israel’s Invasion of Al-Shifa Hospital

In this episode of Political Misfits, we are discussing Xi-Biden summit, government shutdown averted, NY State surveillance, and more.

2023-11-16T09:53+0000

2023-11-16T09:53+0000

2023-11-16T09:53+0000

political misfits

radio

joe biden

xi jinping

ukraine

shutdown

surveillance

gaza

china

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0f/1114989154_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f9a5ecb9e95c03437f149ece0c739b20.png

The US Backs Israel’s Invasion of Al-Shifa Hospital In this episode of Political Misfits, we are discussing Xi-Biden summit, government shutdown averted, NY State surveillance, and more.

Editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author Margaret Kimberley joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the passage of a continuing resolution by Congress to keep the federal government from shutting down, fisticuffs and name-calling on Capitol Hill, the rejection by some workers of the tentative agreement struck between the United Auto Workers and manufacturers, Georgia prosecutors saying their election interference case against former President Donald Trump could drag past inauguration day in 2024, and the failure of some efforts to kick Trump off ballots in some states.Technologist and Covert Action Bulletin podcast cohost Chris Garaffa discusses the admission of increased government surveillance in the heat of student organizing for Palestine and the suspension of Students for Justice in Palestine organizers on several university campuses in the United States. They also break down a UK High Court decision that deporting refugees and asylum seekers to Rwanda is illegal because of the risk that they’ll face ill-treatment, how this decision could affect the case of WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange, and what to expect from a case being heard from the European Court of Human Rights that concerns Assange.National vice president of Veterans For Peace and cofounder of Pivot To Peace Michael Wong discusses expectations for the meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in San Francisco, whether the resumption of dialogue could mean a possible warming of relations in the long term, how Biden may press Xi to help the US achieve its foreign policy goals, what US media gets wrong on China, and what to watch for as Israel raids Gaza’s Al Shifa Hospital.International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda discusses CIA head Bill Burns’ urgent mission to Ukraine, Kiev’s indictment of former officials on charges of treason related to the Biden family, what conditions Russia might want in order to engage in peace negotiations, and France ordering international arrest warrants for Syrian President Bashar Assad.The Misfits also discuss Edith Piaf’s estate using AI to resurrect her voice for a new film, and more members of Congress calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

gaza

china

france

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

political misfits, the attack on al-shifa hospital in gaza, situation in gaza, xi-biden meeting, government shutdown possibility, why does the us support israel, the fate of julian assange, julian assange news