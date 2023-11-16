https://sputnikglobe.com/20231116/us-house-ethics-panel-says-found-substantial-proof-of-wrongdoing-by-congressman-santos-1115006916.html
The US House Ethics Committee stated on Thursday that it found substantial evidence of criminal conduct by Congressman George Santos, following an investigation into the lawmaker by the panel’s Investigative Subcommittee (ISC).
The ISC found “substantial evidence” that Santos filed fraudulent reports with the US Federal Election Commission, used campaign funds for personal purposes and willfully violated the Ethics in Government Act as it relates to financial disclosure statements to the House of Representatives, the panel said in a statement. The panel also concurs with the ISC’s determination that Santos’ conduct warrants public condemnation and has brought discredit upon the lower chamber of Congress, the statement added. Earlier this month, Santos survived an attempt to oust him from the House of Representatives. However, Santos will not seek reelection following the Ethics Committee’s findings, the lawmaker told US media on Thursday.The investigation into Santos began in January, even before he took office, with the New York Times and other media outlets claiming that he falsified a significant part of his resume and life story. While Santos’ colleagues have distanced themselves from him, the senators postponed his expulsion, needing the seat to protect their narrow 221-213 majority.
The ISC found “substantial evidence” that Santos filed fraudulent reports
with the US Federal Election Commission, used campaign funds for personal purposes and willfully violated the Ethics in Government Act as it relates to financial disclosure statements to the House of Representatives, the panel said in a statement.
“The Committee has unanimously voted to adopt the ISC’s report, and with it, refer the substantial evidence of potential violations of federal criminal law to the Department of Justice for such further action as it deems appropriate,” the statement read.
The panel also concurs with the ISC’s determination that Santos’ conduct warrants public condemnation and has brought discredit upon the lower chamber of Congress, the statement added.
Earlier this month, Santos survived an attempt to oust him from the House of Representatives
. However, Santos will not seek reelection following the Ethics Committee’s findings, the lawmaker told US media on Thursday.
The investigation into Santos began in January, even before he took office, with the New York Times and other media outlets claiming that he falsified a significant part of his resume
and life story.
While Santos’ colleagues have distanced themselves from him, the senators postponed his expulsion, needing the seat to protect their narrow 221-213 majority.