Watch Russian Sappers Clear Obstacles Using IMR-3M in Special Op Zone

The Russian military's ingenuity in engineering and defense is exemplified in the recent demonstration of the IMR-3M, an Armoured Obstacle Clearing Vehicle (AOCV), by the army’s sappers in the special operations zone.

The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage of engineer troops training to clear obstacles using the IMR-3M vehicles.A Sputnik correspondent observed these drills, highlighting the vehicle's crucial role in supporting troops in challenging environments. The IMR-3M multipurpose vehicle, developed on the robust and reliable T-72 tank platform, is designed to operate in areas affected by nuclear, chemical, or conventional weapons, as well as in search and rescue operations following natural or man-made disasters, including accidents at nuclear power plants.It is equipped with a 12.7mm KORD heavy machine gun (HMG), capable of engaging ground targets accurately up to 2,000 meters and aerial targets up to 1,500 meters. The vehicle’s engineering prowess is further augmented with a 360° rotating telescopic boom, featuring excavation gear, a bulldozing kit, and a track-width mine plow, among other equipment.In the broader context of Russian defense strategies, the IMR-3M's operation is integral to the success of the famed dragon teeth defense system. This elaborate network of fortifications, which includes dragon's teeth barriers, "hedgehogs," and minefields, has been pivotal in impeding Ukraine's advance along the front line. Erected last fall following September referendums that integrated territories into Russia, these defenses have sent a clear message to NATO and its Ukrainian proxies about Russia's resolve and territorial integrity. Dragon's teeth, also known as "devil's teeth" in Western media, are pyramid-shaped concrete anti-tank obstacles, ranging from 90 to 120 cm in height. Their effectiveness against tanks is well-documented, but their true strength lies in their strategic use as part of a sophisticated defense structure. These barriers are not merely physical impediments; they create an illusion of a surmountable obstacle, trapping enemy tanks that breach the first line of defense and making them vulnerable to artillery and other anti-tank weapons.

