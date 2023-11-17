https://sputnikglobe.com/20231117/biden-hails-meeting-with-xi---then-calls-him-dictator-1115008351.html

Biden Hails Meeting With Xi - Then Calls Him 'Dictator'

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the highly anticipated meeting between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping.

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the highly anticipated meeting between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping.

In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier about the Israeli military operation at the Al-Shifa Hospital, amid claims from West Jerusalem about the presence of a Hamas command center under the compound.In the second hour, lawyer and political commentator Robert Patillo spoke to Fault Lines about ex-President Donald Trump's legal defense in Georgia.Later in the hour, Fault Lines was joined by The Backstory host Rachel Blevins to discuss the results of the Biden-Xi meeting, including the US President's backhanded comment about his Chinese counterpart later in the day.In the final hour, the host of Mill Creek View Radio Steve Abramowicz discussed the latest request from Hunter Biden to subpoena Trump and several other people.In the last half hour, Fault Lines spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the CIA Director's visit to Kiev, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky finds himself facing increased isolation in the international community.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

