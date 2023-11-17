https://sputnikglobe.com/20231117/blinken-cringes-as-joe-biden-insults-chinese-president-xi-jinping-1115015544.html

Blinken Cringes as Joe Biden Insults Chinese President Xi Jinping

Blinken Cringes as Joe Biden Insults Chinese President Xi Jinping

The US Secretary of State was visibly upset as President Biden wrecked the APEC summit by calling the leader of China a dictator.

The US Secretary of State was visibly upset as President Biden wrecked the APEC summit by calling the leader of China a dictator.

Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon joins us to discuss the Middle East. Laith discussed a Tass story about the World Health Organization rejecting the Israeli invasion of the Al-Shifa hospital.KJ Noh, Peace Activist, Writer, Teacher joins us to discuss China. KJ discussed the results of the talks between President’s Xi and Biden and the fallout from President Biden’s reference to the Chinese leader as a dictator.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst joins us to discuss Ukraine and Russia. Mark discussed an article about deteriorating relations between Washington and Moscow and the West’s admission that the Ukraine project is failing.Margaret Kimberley, Black Agenda Report Editor and Sr. columnist joins us to discuss articles from the Black Agenda Report News. Margaret reviewed the monstrous Western crime of assassinating Patrice Lumumba along with issues on Kenyan troops going to Haiti and the US blockade of Cuba.Ted Rall, Political Cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and host of “The Final Countdown” on Radio Sputnik joins us to discuss the disaster of neocon economics. Ted discussed Ukrainian corruption and the theft of Western donated funds along with deteriorating EU economic prospects.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, Associate Professor of Economics, University of Missouri-Kansas City joins us to discuss the African push for economic justice. Dr. Tauheed discussed African moves for economic justice regarding colonial theft of resources and the end of Ukraine financial aid from the US.Dr Jack Rasmus, Prof. in Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California joins us to discuss the US economy. Dr. Jack discussed inflation, retail sales, rate hikes, and the likelihood of a recession in the US.Caleb Maupin, Journalist and Political Analyst joins us to discuss the US reaction to disastrous neocon foreign misadventures. Caleb discussed the fallout from President Biden’s APEC summit gaffe, and the origin of neoconservative policies.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

