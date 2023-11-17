International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231117/cracking-sound-halts-rescue-effort-for-40-indian-workers-trapped-inside-tunnel-1115036671.html
‘Cracking Sound’ Halts Rescue Effort for 40 Indian Workers Trapped Inside Tunnel
‘Cracking Sound’ Halts Rescue Effort for 40 Indian Workers Trapped Inside Tunnel
Efforts to rescue 40 workers trapped in a hillside tunnel in Uttarkashi, India, were temporarily suspended after a “large-scale cracking sound” was heard as rescuers attempted to drill towards the men.
2023-11-17T23:27+0000
2023-11-17T23:26+0000
asia
india
tunnel
collapse
rescue effort
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/11/1115036511_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0137d433bf95c4acafffbb518e2e0994.jpg
Efforts to rescue 40 workers trapped in a hillside tunnel in Uttarkashi, India, were temporarily suspended after a “large-scale cracking sound” was heard as rescuers attempted to drill towards the men.India’s National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), which is spearheading the rescue efforts, updated journalists on the situation in a report issued on Friday.The drilling machinery hit a snag as efforts were being made to construct a narrow pipe to rescue the workers, according to the NHIDCL. The accompanying cracking noise “created a panic situation in the tunnel as well as to the team working,” stoking fears of further collapse.Dix’s expert guidance is being sought as authorities in India attempt to rescue the workers.There is a “strong possibility of further collapse,” noted the NHIDCL report. A meeting has been scheduled by members of the rescue team to plan the next steps in the effort. Meanwhile, several family members of the workers have been camping nearby as they await news of the situation.At present, a narrow pipe allows the workers to receive food, water, medicine, and oxygen while they are able to communicate with walkie-talkies.Falling debris has previously stymied rescue efforts over the past several days. Rescuers were reportedly one-third of the way towards reaching the workers when efforts were paused Friday. Engineers are creating spare bearings for the drilling machine in order to resume efforts, according to NHIDCL Director Anshu Manish Khalkho.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/11/1115036511_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_da762b50e0b9817fa6272ee7b1413b3e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india tunnel collapse, what happened in uttarkashi tunnel, what is the national highways and infrastructure development corporation limited
india tunnel collapse, what happened in uttarkashi tunnel, what is the national highways and infrastructure development corporation limited

‘Cracking Sound’ Halts Rescue Effort for 40 Indian Workers Trapped Inside Tunnel

23:27 GMT 17.11.2023
© AFP 2023This picture taken on on November 15, 2023, shows a section of the under construction road tunnel that collapsed in Uttarkashi district of India's Uttarakhand state. Indian rescuers said on November 15 they had sent medicine to 40 men trapped after the road tunnel they were building collapsed, as frantic efforts to free them entered a fourth day. AFP
This picture taken on on November 15, 2023, shows a section of the under construction road tunnel that collapsed in Uttarkashi district of India's Uttarakhand state. Indian rescuers said on November 15 they had sent medicine to 40 men trapped after the road tunnel they were building collapsed, as frantic efforts to free them entered a fourth day. AFP - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2023
© AFP 2023
Subscribe
Forty men have been stuck in the hillside tunnel after a cave in last Sunday blocked their exit.
Efforts to rescue 40 workers trapped in a hillside tunnel in Uttarkashi, India, were temporarily suspended after a “large-scale cracking sound” was heard as rescuers attempted to drill towards the men.
India’s National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), which is spearheading the rescue efforts, updated journalists on the situation in a report issued on Friday.
The drilling machinery hit a snag as efforts were being made to construct a narrow pipe to rescue the workers, according to the NHIDCL. The accompanying cracking noise “created a panic situation in the tunnel as well as to the team working,” stoking fears of further collapse.
“We cannot go fast and risk a second disaster,” said Arnold Dix, president of the International Tunneling and Underground Space Association in Australia. “This situation is extremely dangerous and we must be extremely careful."
Dix’s expert guidance is being sought as authorities in India attempt to rescue the workers.
© AFP 2023In this photograph taken on November 12, 2023, rescue workers gather at the site after a tunnel collapsed in the Uttarkashi district of India's Uttarakhand state. Rescue workers in northern India said on November 13 they had made contact with 40 workers trapped for over 24 hours after the road tunnel they were building collapsed.
In this photograph taken on November 12, 2023, rescue workers gather at the site after a tunnel collapsed in the Uttarkashi district of India's Uttarakhand state. Rescue workers in northern India said on November 13 they had made contact with 40 workers trapped for over 24 hours after the road tunnel they were building collapsed. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2023
In this photograph taken on November 12, 2023, rescue workers gather at the site after a tunnel collapsed in the Uttarkashi district of India's Uttarakhand state. Rescue workers in northern India said on November 13 they had made contact with 40 workers trapped for over 24 hours after the road tunnel they were building collapsed.
© AFP 2023
There is a “strong possibility of further collapse,” noted the NHIDCL report. A meeting has been scheduled by members of the rescue team to plan the next steps in the effort. Meanwhile, several family members of the workers have been camping nearby as they await news of the situation.
At present, a narrow pipe allows the workers to receive food, water, medicine, and oxygen while they are able to communicate with walkie-talkies.
Falling debris has previously stymied rescue efforts over the past several days. Rescuers were reportedly one-third of the way towards reaching the workers when efforts were paused Friday. Engineers are creating spare bearings for the drilling machine in order to resume efforts, according to NHIDCL Director Anshu Manish Khalkho.

The tunnel project in northern Uttarakhand state is part of the Char Dham highway, one of a number of construction projects undertaken by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration.

The nationalist leader’s ambitious projects have included a new parliament building and the Statue of Unity, which currently stands as the world’s tallest statue. The massive monument, which is twice the height of the Statue of Liberty, is 597 feet tall and depicts the Indian independence leader Vallabhbhai Patel.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала