International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Rachel Blevins and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231117/demonization-of-china-is-not-helping-the-united-states-1115012292.html
Demonization of China Is Not Helping the United States
Demonization of China Is Not Helping the United States
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including Biden calling President Xi a dictator, and the US Defense Department failing its sixth audit.
2023-11-17T12:19+0000
2023-11-17T12:19+0000
the backstory
radio
apec
china
congress
california
washington dc
joe biden
donald trump
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/10/1115012133_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1f05ba925cc16fd2bf77a52139037a9d.png
Demonization of China Is Not Helping the United States
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including Biden calling President Xi a dictator, and the US Defense Department failing its sixth audit.
In the first hour, Rachel spoke with veteran news anchor Manila Chan about the anti-Semitism rally in Washington DC, college students paid to attend by organizers, and Jew vs Jew anti-Semitism. Manila explained the makeup of the crowd at the anti-Semitism rally and how the rally compared to other protests Manila has covered.Rachel spoke with attorney and CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill about what Speaker Johnson has done so far, Congress gives themselves a longer Thanksgiving break, and Republicans will lose a seat in Congress. Steve talked about the way Republicans always lose on messaging and how Mitch McConnell does whatever Chuck Schumer asks of him.In the second hour, Rachel spoke with speaker, writer, political analyst, and author Caleb Maupin about his on the ground reporting at the APEC meeting, Joe Biden asked if President Xi is a dictator, and how Gavin Newsome had the homeless population of San Francisco moved a few blocks away. Caleb described the subjects discussed during the Biden-Xi meeting and how President Xi wants to help with drug addiction. Rachel spoke with Forbidden Truth podcast host and candidate for Arizona's 8th Congressional District Jacob Chansley about the way the mainstream media characterized Jacob, the mockingbird media, and the DOJ charges against Jacob. Jacob spoke about the American justice system and the way the DOJ uses conspiracy charges when they lack physical evidence.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
china
california
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Rachel Blevins
Rachel Blevins
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/10/1115012133_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_82f2733b057ffc519ddbe813b22d3edf.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
the backstory, anti-semtism march in washington, israeli-palestinian conflict, hunter biden, xi-biden meeting, jacob chansley run for congress, who is jacob chansley
the backstory, anti-semtism march in washington, israeli-palestinian conflict, hunter biden, xi-biden meeting, jacob chansley run for congress, who is jacob chansley

Demonization of China Is Not Helping the United States

12:19 GMT 17.11.2023
The Backstory
Demonization of China Is Not Helping the United States
Subscribe
Rachel Blevins
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including Biden calling President Xi a dictator, and the US Defense Department failing its sixth audit.
In the first hour, Rachel spoke with veteran news anchor Manila Chan about the anti-Semitism rally in Washington DC, college students paid to attend by organizers, and Jew vs Jew anti-Semitism. Manila explained the makeup of the crowd at the anti-Semitism rally and how the rally compared to other protests Manila has covered.
Rachel spoke with attorney and CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill about what Speaker Johnson has done so far, Congress gives themselves a longer Thanksgiving break, and Republicans will lose a seat in Congress. Steve talked about the way Republicans always lose on messaging and how Mitch McConnell does whatever Chuck Schumer asks of him.

In the second hour, Rachel spoke with speaker, writer, political analyst, and author Caleb Maupin about his on the ground reporting at the APEC meeting, Joe Biden asked if President Xi is a dictator, and how Gavin Newsome had the homeless population of San Francisco moved a few blocks away. Caleb described the subjects discussed during the Biden-Xi meeting and how President Xi wants to help with drug addiction.

Rachel spoke with Forbidden Truth podcast host and candidate for Arizona's 8th Congressional District Jacob Chansley about the way the mainstream media characterized Jacob, the mockingbird media, and the DOJ charges against Jacob. Jacob spoke about the American justice system and the way the DOJ uses conspiracy charges when they lack physical evidence.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала