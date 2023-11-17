https://sputnikglobe.com/20231117/pentagons-failed-audit-dod-needs-reform-beyond-its-scope-and-capability-1115016765.html

Pentagon's Failed Audit: DoD Needs Reform 'Beyond Its Scope and Capability'

The Pentagon failing the sixth audit in a row indicates that time is ripe to kickstart a full-blown reform of the DoD's financial system, Matthew Crosston of Bowie State University, told Sputnik.

The US Department of Defense (DoD) has once again failed to pass its annual financial audit, making it the sixth consecutive year it has failed to account for its expenditures.After combing through the Pentagon’s $3.8 trillion in assets and another $4 trillion in liabilities, scores of auditors found that half of the DoD’s assets can’t be accounted for.He recalled that the Pentagon audit actually consists of 29 individual sub-audits, conducted by over 1,600 auditors across more than 700 site visits and assessing trillions in both assets and liabilities.To get a "clean" audit, Crosston went on, "every single one of these sub-audits must pass on its own merits." According to him, the Pentagon "had evolved to Leviathan size without subsequently maintaining a sensible and logical business and financial system."The expert added that although the DoD sought to improve those systems, "the size of the reform needed is beyond the scope and capability of the department."He noted that all this is not about the allocation scheme at the Pentagon being too complicated, but about "the grandiose size of the enterprise overall (with all of the connective tentacles to other organizations as well that depend on the Pentagon for existence) and the gargantuan expansiveness of its assets and liabilities."When asked whether it is possible to make the system more transparent, he suggested that such a scenario would "unlikely" see the light of the day.Nonetheless, this problems seems to be common not just in the US. Crosston singled out “very few countries” that he said have "a perfectly transparent system covering their national security industrial complexes.""The Pentagon has attempted to separate its national security content from its formal business/financial reporting, in an effort to achieve greater transparency and efficiency. But those attempts have only improved the system to a middling degree so far," he concluded.

