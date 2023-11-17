International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231117/police-multiple-victims-in-shooting-at-new-hampshire-state-hospital-in-concord-1115035304.html
Police: 'Multiple Victims' in Shooting at New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord
Police: 'Multiple Victims' in Shooting at New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord
Officers on the scene are investigating the shooting in a state hospital in the city of Concord that claimed multiple victims, the New Hampshire State Police said in a series of statements via social media.
2023-11-17T22:23+0000
2023-11-17T22:22+0000
americas
new hampshire
us
concord, new hampshire
shooting
police
hospital
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105034/36/1050343647_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1b3b4341dd4eb2d756f9e70e395f128f.jpg
"Troopers are currently investigating a shooting at New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord. There are multiple victims," New Hampshire State Police said on Friday evening. In a separate statement, the New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management said that while the scene is still active, the suspected shooter is dead. "The situation at New Hampshire Hospital has been contained. The scene remains active. The suspect is deceased," the statement said.Video footage has since surfaced of the police response.New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu earlier indicated the hospital campus was cleared by officials.Reports have detailed that calls were received by police just after 4 p.m. local time, and that the scene was brought under control within a span of 30 minutes.Several law enforcement agencies are said to have responded to the scene.
americas
new hampshire
concord, new hampshire
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105034/36/1050343647_0:0:1708:1281_1920x0_80_0_0_10e5ad131c690a0894a58d930f4e25c7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
new hampshire, concord hospital, police response to new hampshire shooting
new hampshire, concord hospital, police response to new hampshire shooting

Police: 'Multiple Victims' in Shooting at New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord

22:23 GMT 17.11.2023
© Photo : PixabayPolice light
Police light - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2023
© Photo : Pixabay
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Officers on the scene are investigating the shooting in a state hospital in the city of Concord that claimed multiple victims, the New Hampshire State Police said in a series of statements via social media.
"Troopers are currently investigating a shooting at New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord. There are multiple victims," New Hampshire State Police said on Friday evening.
In a separate statement, the New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management said that while the scene is still active, the suspected shooter is dead.
"The situation at New Hampshire Hospital has been contained. The scene remains active. The suspect is deceased," the statement said.
Video footage has since surfaced of the police response.
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu earlier indicated the hospital campus was cleared by officials.
Reports have detailed that calls were received by police just after 4 p.m. local time, and that the scene was brought under control within a span of 30 minutes.
Several law enforcement agencies are said to have responded to the scene.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала