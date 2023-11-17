https://sputnikglobe.com/20231117/ukrainian-president-volodymyr-zelenskys-isolation-increases-1115009593.html

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's Isolation Increases

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's Isolation Increases

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discussed many topics, including Biden's meeting with Xi at the APEC Summit, CIA Director's visit to Kiev, and latest out of Gaza.

The show begins with Host and Reporter at CGTN Radio Anna Ge weighing in on the Biden-Xi meeting, including the US President's comment about Chinese President Xi.Then, Editor for The Cradle Esteban Carrillo talks about the latest out of Gaza, including the operation at Al-Shifa Hospital, and the IDF's claims of a Hamas compound.The second hour starts with President of Constitutional Rights PAC Carter Clews weighing in on the latest request from Hunter Biden to subpoena Trump, the New Hampshire primary ballot, and more out of the 2024 Presidential Elections.The show closes with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the CIA Director's visit to Kiev, amid Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's increased isolation within the international sphere.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

