https://sputnikglobe.com/20231117/us-navy-files-request-seeking-permission-to-collide-with-more-whales-off-california---report-1115012851.html

US Navy Files Request Seeking Permission to Collide With More Whales Off California - Report

US Navy Files Request Seeking Permission to Collide With More Whales Off California - Report

The US Navy has reportedly officially requested permission to allow its ships to collide with more whales in the Pacific Ocean off California during exercises.

2023-11-17T00:17+0000

2023-11-17T00:17+0000

2023-11-17T00:16+0000

military

us

california

pacific ocean

us navy

national oceanic and atmospheric administration (noaa)

whales

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/02/1082519208_0:304:3072:2032_1920x0_80_0_0_753f36745b26f0787e4e3e44820d2a0b.jpg

The Navy has entered an official request to raise the number of air-breathing marine mammals that it is permitted to injure in accidents during Pacific training, US media reported on Thursday. The request followed collisions in the ocean with several whales in the sea off the Southern California coast in recent years, it said. At present, the allowable number of such actions is three through 2025; however, officials are looking to spike the incident counts to five.The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) told military-focused media that it expects to make a ruling on the request in spring 2024. US environmental groups have reportedly already signaled they will try and block the move.The US Navy previously hit two whales in 2021 along the San Diego coast, according to reports.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20150915/1027048261.html

california

pacific ocean

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us navy, how often does us navy collide with whales, whale strikes