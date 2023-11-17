International
What is Russia's Igla-S Man-Portable Air Defense Missile System
What is Russia's Igla-S Man-Portable Air Defense Missile System
Igla-S is a portable missile system designed to take out all types of aircraft and helicopters, as well as small airborne targets, such as cruise missiles, at ranges up to 6,000 meters and altitudes up to 3,500 meters.
Igla-S is a portable missile system designed to take out all types of aircraft and helicopters, as well as small airborne targets, such as cruise missiles, at ranges up to 6,000 meters and altitudes up to 3,500 meters.It can be used against targets moving on collision and catch-up course and account for thermal interference both background and artificial.
igla missile system, man-portable air defense systems
18:43 GMT 17.11.2023
Subscribe
Moscow and New Delhi signed a deal to supply India with Russian Igla-S man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS) this week, as well as to allow India to produce these weapons under license.
Igla-S is a portable missile system designed to take out all types of aircraft and helicopters, as well as small airborne targets, such as cruise missiles, at ranges up to 6,000 meters and altitudes up to 3,500 meters.
It can be used against targets moving on collision and catch-up course and account for thermal interference both background and artificial.
