https://sputnikglobe.com/20231117/what-is-russias-igla-s-man-portable-air-defense-missile-system-1115029694.html
What is Russia's Igla-S Man-Portable Air Defense Missile System
What is Russia's Igla-S Man-Portable Air Defense Missile System
Igla-S is a portable missile system designed to take out all types of aircraft and helicopters, as well as small airborne targets, such as cruise missiles, at ranges up to 6,000 meters and altitudes up to 3,500 meters.
2023-11-17T18:43+0000
2023-11-17T18:43+0000
2023-11-17T18:43+0000
multimedia
igla
manpads
anti-aircraft missiles
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/11/1115029537_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_36875b255b78809b64822f18bb3f3d4d.png
Igla-S is a portable missile system designed to take out all types of aircraft and helicopters, as well as small airborne targets, such as cruise missiles, at ranges up to 6,000 meters and altitudes up to 3,500 meters.It can be used against targets moving on collision and catch-up course and account for thermal interference both background and artificial.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/11/1115029537_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_c835d27de4e2ba1f4e8d8799936fd282.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
igla missile system, man-portable air defense systems
igla missile system, man-portable air defense systems
What is Russia's Igla-S Man-Portable Air Defense Missile System
Moscow and New Delhi signed a deal to supply India with Russian Igla-S man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS) this week, as well as to allow India to produce these weapons under license.
Igla-S is a portable missile system designed to take out all types of aircraft and helicopters, as well as small airborne targets, such as cruise missiles, at ranges up to 6,000 meters and altitudes up to 3,500 meters.
It can be used against targets moving on collision and catch-up course and account for thermal interference both background and artificial.