What is Russia's Igla-S Man-Portable Air Defense Missile System

Igla-S is a portable missile system designed to take out all types of aircraft and helicopters, as well as small airborne targets, such as cruise missiles, at ranges up to 6,000 meters and altitudes up to 3,500 meters.

It can be used against targets moving on collision and catch-up course and account for thermal interference both background and artificial.

