BBC Investigation of Israeli Evidence, Attacks in Jenin, Elections in Argentina

Belfast-based political commentator and socialist activist Phil Kelly joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss skepticism expressed among some mainstream media outlets at what Israel is calling evidence of a Hamas command center at the Al Shifa Hospital Complex.

2023-11-18

BBC Questions Israeli Evidence, Attacks in Jenin, Argentina Election The director of Gaza’s largest hospital says more vulnerable patients are dying as a result of Israel’s blockade of water and fuel.

Belfast-based political commentator and socialist activist Phil Kelly joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss skepticism expressed among some mainstream media outlets at what Israel is calling evidence of a Hamas command center at the Al Shifa Hospital Complex, the response to TikTok discourse about a letter to America by Osama Bin Laden, why so many Americans seem to find the concept of blowback a brand new idea, and why Americans actually aren’t able to express their will at the ballot box.Labor attorney, human rights activist, and author Daniel Kovalik discusses his on the ground experiences while visiting the Rafah border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, the horror even longtime war journalists are expressing at the carnage in Gaza, why hospitals are again among Israel’s targets in the West Bank, why a New York court has lifted its gag order against former President Donald Trump, why the Supreme Court has taken up the the case of a bizarre arrest of a Hispanic city councilwoman over mishandling documents, and polls showing former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley gaining on Trump in New Hampshire.International Director of El Ciudadano media platform Denis Rogatyuk discusses the formation of a government in Spain for the first time in months, how Pedro Sanchez of the Spanish Socialist Workers Party was able to form a working coalition of disparate small parties in Spain, what it will mean for Spain’s future to be decided by small parties and separatists, and what to expect from the Argentine presidential election this weekend as the race narrows in the final stretch.The Misfits also discuss a coup-by-lawfare attempt in Guatemala as well as this week’s News of the Weird, including a precariously perched convenience store in China, and robot violence in South Korea.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

