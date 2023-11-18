https://sputnikglobe.com/20231118/can-newsom-replace-biden-on-democratic-ticket-1115029839.html

Can Newsom Replace Biden on Democratic Ticket?

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discussed a wide range of topics from around the globe, including the potential for a Gavin Newsom democratic ticket.

Dan Kovalik - Human Rights LawyerDan Lazare - Independent journalist and authorArmen Kurdian - Retired Navy Captain, Former City Council CandidateBob Patillo - Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, AttorneyIn the first hour, Human Rights Lawyer Dan Kovalik talks about the ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza, as the Israeli government anticipates that the war could spread into the southern region.Then, independent journalist and author Dan Lazare joined the show to discuss the bombshell report on Rep. George Santos, and how the Republican congressman will not be seeking reelection.The second hour kicks off with Retired Navy Captain Armen Kurdian, to talk about the likelihood of California Governor Gavin Newsom running on a Democratic ticket to replace President Joe Biden in 2024.The show closes with Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition Bob Patillo on why Georgia Republicans are protecting the District Attorney who indicted Trump, and the latest out of the trial.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

