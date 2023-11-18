https://sputnikglobe.com/20231118/drone-strikes-at-us-military-base-in-northeastern-syria-reports-1115047953.html

Drone Strikes at US Military Base in Northeastern Syria - Reports

Drone Strikes at US Military Base in Northeastern Syria - Reports

A US military base in the occupied part of northeastern Syria came under a drone attack that injured a service member, media reported Saturday.

2023-11-18T15:38+0000

2023-11-18T15:38+0000

2023-11-18T15:39+0000

military

middle east

syria

us military base

attack

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/07/1114793530_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f390f5d182958502c16b6767e2907492.jpg

The base is located in Tel Baidar in the eastern Syrian province of Hasaka, Beirut-based Al Mayadeen reported. The United States has set up 24 military bases and four outposts in Syria despite protests from the Syrian government. US military installations in Syria and Iraq have been attacked on more than a single occasion following the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict last month.While the United States blamed these attacks on groups affiliated with Iran, Tehran rejected these accusations.

syria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us military bases in syria, attacks on us bases in syria