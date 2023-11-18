International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231118/drone-strikes-at-us-military-base-in-northeastern-syria-reports-1115047953.html
Drone Strikes at US Military Base in Northeastern Syria - Reports
Drone Strikes at US Military Base in Northeastern Syria - Reports
A US military base in the occupied part of northeastern Syria came under a drone attack that injured a service member, media reported Saturday.
2023-11-18T15:38+0000
2023-11-18T15:39+0000
military
middle east
syria
us military base
attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/07/1114793530_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f390f5d182958502c16b6767e2907492.jpg
The base is located in Tel Baidar in the eastern Syrian province of Hasaka, Beirut-based Al Mayadeen reported. The United States has set up 24 military bases and four outposts in Syria despite protests from the Syrian government. US military installations in Syria and Iraq have been attacked on more than a single occasion following the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict last month.While the United States blamed these attacks on groups affiliated with Iran, Tehran rejected these accusations.
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/07/1114793530_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6eacd6ff27517cd4a8c10315eb60b059.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us military bases in syria, attacks on us bases in syria
us military bases in syria, attacks on us bases in syria

Drone Strikes at US Military Base in Northeastern Syria - Reports

15:38 GMT 18.11.2023 (Updated: 15:39 GMT 18.11.2023)
© AFP 2023 / DELIL SOULEIMANUS troops patrol near an oil well in al-Qahtaniyah in Syria's northeastern Hasakah province, close to the border with Turkey, on June 14, 2023.
US troops patrol near an oil well in al-Qahtaniyah in Syria's northeastern Hasakah province, close to the border with Turkey, on June 14, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2023
© AFP 2023 / DELIL SOULEIMAN
Subscribe
DOHA (Sputnik) - A US military base in the occupied part of northeastern Syria came under a drone attack that injured a service member, media reported Saturday.
The base is located in Tel Baidar in the eastern Syrian province of Hasaka, Beirut-based Al Mayadeen reported.
The United States has set up 24 military bases and four outposts in Syria despite protests from the Syrian government.
US military installations in Syria and Iraq have been attacked on more than a single occasion following the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict last month.
While the United States blamed these attacks on groups affiliated with Iran, Tehran rejected these accusations.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала