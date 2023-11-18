https://sputnikglobe.com/20231118/evidence-shows-20-36-of-previous-funds-were-embezzled-as-ukraine-aid-runs-dry-in-congress-1115040196.html

Evidence Shows 20-36% of Previous Funds Were Embezzled as Ukraine Aid Runs Dry in Congress

Evidence Shows 20-36% of Previous Funds Were Embezzled as Ukraine Aid Runs Dry in Congress

President Biden has signed an emergency funding bill that has no funding for Ukraine as evidence mounts that corruption has swallowed much of the former funds given to the Kiev regime.

Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. Dr. Horne discussed the US Congress's refusal to send funds to Ukraine and the likelihood of an internal political coup in Kiev. He also spoke about the meeting between President Biden and XI and the Gaza conflict.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Laith discusses the Israeli attack on the Al Shifa hospital, and IDF claims that weapons and tunnels have been found.Misty Winston, radio host and political commentator, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. Misty discussed President Biden and Xi meeting in California. She says Secretary Blinken and his team are constantly on edge in dealing with an unstable President, and wealthy US oligarchs support detente with China.Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack and thepolemicist.net, and Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, come together to discuss the week's essential news stories. Jim and Steve discussed the civil war inside the Democratic Party over the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist and editor of "Popular Resistance.org, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. Our guests discussed the US Empire's willingness to operate outside international law. They argued that the Gaza situation is the most recent example of this phenomenon.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

