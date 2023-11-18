https://sputnikglobe.com/20231118/israel-hamas-in-talks-with-support-from-us-in-qatar-reached-tentative-deal---hersh-1115037513.html

Israel-Hamas in Talks With Support From US in Qatar, Reached Tentative Deal - Hersh

Israel-Hamas in Talks With Support From US in Qatar, Reached Tentative Deal - Hersh

Israeli and Hamas officials are in the middle of negotiations in Qatar with support from the United States, US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh said citing sources.

2023-11-18T00:07+0000

2023-11-18T00:07+0000

2023-11-18T00:05+0000

world

seymour hersh

benjamin netanyahu

israel

qatar

hamas

substack

us

palestine-israel conflict

bill burns

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0d/1114914242_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_26b4b0ac204bddd2beb5b8b6510f50fd.jpg

"Talks between the Hamas leadership and Israel, with support from the United States, are now going on in Qatar," Hersh said in his column published on Substack on Friday. "The American team includes CIA Director William Burns, President [Joe] Biden’s most experienced foreign policy aide." According to Hersh, a tentative agreement was reached days ago between Israel and Hamas.Under the tentative agreement, Hamas agreed to release 50 women and elderly hostages in return for the release of hundreds of women and teenage girls of Hamas families who are now in Israeli jails, Hersh added.The United States insists that family members be released together from captivity, Hersh said, adding that as a result of this demand Washington is calling for the release of 71 hostages held by Hamas. Hamas reportedly agreed to the US demand. However, Hamas insisted on a five-day halt to the war, which was immediately rejected by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Hersh reported.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231114/chaos--power-vacuum-in-wh-is-why-israel-snubs-us-advice-on-gaza---sy-hersh-1114939951.html

israel

qatar

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

who is seymour hersh, palestine-israel conflict, israel-hamas negotiations