Israel-Hamas in Talks With Support From US in Qatar, Reached Tentative Deal - Hersh

Israeli and Hamas officials are in the middle of negotiations in Qatar with support from the United States, US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh said citing sources.
00:07 GMT 18.11.2023
© AFP 2023 / Fadel SennaProjectiles land as a flare fired by Israeli forces falls at a position near Israel's southern border in the northern Gaza Strip.
Projectiles land as a flare fired by Israeli forces falls at a position near Israel's southern border in the northern Gaza Strip. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2023
© AFP 2023 / Fadel Senna
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Israeli and Hamas officials are in the middle of negotiations in Qatar with support from the United States, US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh said citing sources.
"Talks between the Hamas leadership and Israel, with support from the United States, are now going on in Qatar," Hersh said in his column published on Substack on Friday. "The American team includes CIA Director William Burns, President [Joe] Biden’s most experienced foreign policy aide."
According to Hersh, a tentative agreement was reached days ago between Israel and Hamas.
Under the tentative agreement, Hamas agreed to release 50 women and elderly hostages in return for the release of hundreds of women and teenage girls of Hamas families who are now in Israeli jails, Hersh added.
The United States insists that family members be released together from captivity, Hersh said, adding that as a result of this demand Washington is calling for the release of 71 hostages held by Hamas.
An aerial view shows the compound of Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on November 7, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2023
'Chaos & Power Vacuum' in WH is Why Israel Snubs US Advice on Gaza - Sy Hersh
14 November, 09:40 GMT
Hamas reportedly agreed to the US demand. However, Hamas insisted on a five-day halt to the war, which was immediately rejected by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Hersh reported.

On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion inside the Gaza Strip with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages.

The conflict has resulted in the deaths of around 1,200 people in Israel and over 11,500 in the Gaza Strip.

