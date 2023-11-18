International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231118/lost-astronaut-tool-bag-captured-in-telescope-image-1115038129.html
Lost Astronaut Tool Bag Captured in Telescope Image
Lost Astronaut Tool Bag Captured in Telescope Image
Everything was going according to plan, until the astronauts lost their grip on a tool bag.
2023-11-18T03:43+0000
2023-11-18T03:43+0000
beyond politics
iss
international space station (iss)
international space station (iss)
nasa
space debris
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/0d/1099548951_0:176:3017:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_3d6050b3288236c1a7659ff1f30f70e3.jpg
On November 1, NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara decided to venture out of the ISS and embark on a spacewalk to work on a solar array.Everything was going according to plan, until the astronauts lost their grip on a tool bag. That tool bag was then tracked just two weeks later according to an image taken by the Virtual Telescope Project, which is located in Italy."The image above comes from a single 2-second exposure," project founder Gianluca Masi wrote in a statement, alongside the image. "The object looks like a sharp dot of light in the center, as the telescope tracked it, so stars left long trails on the background."The loose tool bag was spotted as it was zooming through Earth’s obit at speeds reaching 17,500 miles per hour, and the telescope had to work quickly just to keep it in its sight. In the image, the tool bag looks like a far away star in the sky.Luckily, the bag will not be reunited with anyone back at ISS, according to a statement released by NASA.“Mission Control analyzed the bag’s trajectory and determined that risk of recontacting the station is low and that the onboard crew and space station are safe with no action required,” NASA said in a statement after the spacewalk ended on November 1.A video of the bag’s escape was taken with a camera that had been mounted on Moghbeli’s helmet at the time. Luckily, the tools were not needed for the remainder of the spacewalk, according to NASA.Unlike other pieces of space junk, the tool bag will eventually burn up in Earth’s atmosphere, putting an official end to its escape plan.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/0d/1099548951_142:0:2873:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_480a581f2f30c46398f5ca81488dadf5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
international space station, iss, nasa, space debris
international space station, iss, nasa, space debris

Lost Astronaut Tool Bag Captured in Telescope Image

03:43 GMT 18.11.2023
© AP Photo In this photo provided by NASA, backdropped against clouds over Earth, the International Space Station is seen from Space Shuttle Discovery as the two orbital spacecraft accomplish their relative separation on March 7, 2011
 In this photo provided by NASA, backdropped against clouds over Earth, the International Space Station is seen from Space Shuttle Discovery as the two orbital spacecraft accomplish their relative separation on March 7, 2011 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2023
© AP Photo
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Mary Manley
All materials
Two astronauts were taking part in a spacewalk on the International Space Station (ISS) when they lost their grip on a tool bag.
On November 1, NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara decided to venture out of the ISS and embark on a spacewalk to work on a solar array.
Everything was going according to plan, until the astronauts lost their grip on a tool bag. That tool bag was then tracked just two weeks later according to an image taken by the Virtual Telescope Project, which is located in Italy.
"The image above comes from a single 2-second exposure," project founder Gianluca Masi wrote in a statement, alongside the image. "The object looks like a sharp dot of light in the center, as the telescope tracked it, so stars left long trails on the background."
The loose tool bag was spotted as it was zooming through Earth’s obit at speeds reaching 17,500 miles per hour, and the telescope had to work quickly just to keep it in its sight. In the image, the tool bag looks like a far away star in the sky.
Luckily, the bag will not be reunited with anyone back at ISS, according to a statement released by NASA.
“Mission Control analyzed the bag’s trajectory and determined that risk of recontacting the station is low and that the onboard crew and space station are safe with no action required,” NASA said in a statement after the spacewalk ended on November 1.
A video of the bag’s escape was taken with a camera that had been mounted on Moghbeli’s helmet at the time. Luckily, the tools were not needed for the remainder of the spacewalk, according to NASA.
Unlike other pieces of space junk, the tool bag will eventually burn up in Earth’s atmosphere, putting an official end to its escape plan.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала