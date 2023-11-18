International
Musk Says X Corp Filing Lawsuit Against Entities That Suspended Advertising on Platform
Musk Says X Corp Filing Lawsuit Against Entities That Suspended Advertising on Platform
"The split second court opens on Monday, X Corp will be filing a thermonuclear lawsuit against Media Matters and ALL those who colluded in this fraudulent attack on our company," Musk said on X.
On Wednesday, Musk replied to a post on X, which claimed that Jewish communities have pushed hatred against white people, saying it was "the actual truth." Earlier this week, the Media Matters watchdog said it found that corporate advertisements by IBM, Apple, Oracle and Comcast's Xfinity were being placed alongside antisemitic content. International bodies such as the European Commission, as well as IT and media giants, including IBM, Apple and Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation, have reportedly suspended advertising on the platform following Musk's comments and over disinformation concerns. X's content standards restrict monetization of violent content, content related to sensitive events, sexually suggestive content, and content involving criminal behaviors, with a number of exceptions, according to the social media platform's website.
Musk Says X Corp Filing Lawsuit Against Entities That Suspended Advertising on Platform

10:04 GMT 18.11.2023
Elon Musk departs the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in San Francisco, on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Elon Musk departs the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in San Francisco, on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2023
© AP Photo / Benjamin Fanjoy
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Saturday that his social network X, formerly known as Twitter, would file a "thermonuclear" lawsuit against all organizations that had suspended advertising on the platform amid a backlash over the businessman's comments on social media.
On Wednesday, Musk replied to a post on X, which claimed that Jewish communities have pushed hatred against white people, saying it was "the actual truth." Earlier this week, the Media Matters watchdog said it found that corporate advertisements by IBM, Apple, Oracle and Comcast's Xfinity were being placed alongside antisemitic content.
"The split second court opens on Monday, X Corp will be filing a thermonuclear lawsuit against Media Matters and ALL those who colluded in this fraudulent attack on our company," Musk said on X.
International bodies such as the European Commission, as well as IT and media giants, including IBM, Apple and Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation, have reportedly suspended advertising on the platform following Musk's comments and over disinformation concerns.
X's content standards restrict monetization of violent content, content related to sensitive events, sexually suggestive content, and content involving criminal behaviors, with a number of exceptions, according to the social media platform's website.
