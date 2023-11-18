https://sputnikglobe.com/20231118/over-8800-people-sign-petition-not-to-close-checkpoints-on-russian-finnish-border-1115042350.html

Over 8,800 People Sign Petition Not to Close Checkpoints on Russian-Finnish Border

Over 8,800 People Sign Petition Not to Close Checkpoints on Russian-Finnish Border

"The government's decision to completely close the border traffic between Finland and Russia contradicts the human rights. I demand that the law be changed because it breaks family ties. Many people have close relatives on both sides of the border," the petition's description states.

2023-11-18T10:23+0000

2023-11-18T10:23+0000

2023-11-18T10:23+0000

world

russia

finland

border

border crossings

petition

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104508/39/1045083971_0:0:4000:2251_1920x0_80_0_0_eba91854f0203bb8bba12ba113852feb.jpg

On Thursday, the Finnish cabinet said it had decided to close four out of eight checkpoints on the border with Russia from November 18 to February 18, 2024 due to the deteriorating situation with migrants. As of 09:55 GMT Saturday, the petition launched on November 16 was signed by 8,848 people, according to the аdressit.com website. The new border regulations make it difficult for children to see their relatives and for spouses to see each other, according to the petition. "Undocumented refugees can be sent from the border to the station where asylum applications are processed," the petition also said. Earlier this week, Finland accused Russia of directing asylum seekers, mainly from the Middle East, to its border, with the number of asylum requests soaring to 60 a day, compared to a total of 91 refugees arriving from August 1 to November 12.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/finland-newest-nato-member-strikes-land-deals-to-build-fortifications-near-russian-border--reports-1113791507.html

russia

finland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia finland border, finnish russian border closed, russia finland border crossing