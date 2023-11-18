https://sputnikglobe.com/20231118/political-chess-xi-biden-court-each-others-neighbors-1115030876.html
Political Chess: Xi, Biden Court Each Other's Neighbors
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the highly anticipated meeting between presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden.
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentMisty Winston - Radio Host and Political CommentatorManila Chan - Journalist and Host of The MOKJ Noh - Author, Journalist and Geopolitical AnalystIn the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier about the Israeli Defense Forces' ongoing offensive in the Gaza Strip, as they continue to press deeper into the isolated Palestinian territory.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by radio host Misty Winston to discuss a multitude of domestic topics, including the recent tiff between the Daily Wire's Candace Owens and Ben Shapiro.Later in the hour, journalist Manila Chan speaks to Fault Lines about the potential candidacy of California Governor Gavin Newsom, whose name has been thrown around as a potential Democratic replacement for incumbent Joe Biden in 2024.In the final hour, Fault Lines spoke to geopolitical analyst KJ Noh about the results of the Xi-Biden meeting and what this means moving forward for the two nations.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:35 GMT 18.11.2023 (Updated: 11:37 GMT 18.11.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the highly anticipated meeting between presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden.
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent
Misty Winston - Radio Host and Political Commentator
Manila Chan - Journalist and Host of The MO
KJ Noh - Author, Journalist and Geopolitical Analyst
In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier about the Israeli Defense Forces' ongoing offensive in the Gaza Strip, as they continue to press deeper into the isolated Palestinian territory.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by radio host Misty Winston to discuss a multitude of domestic topics, including the recent tiff between the Daily Wire's Candace Owens and Ben Shapiro.
Later in the hour, journalist Manila Chan speaks to Fault Lines about the potential candidacy of California Governor Gavin Newsom, whose name has been thrown around as a potential Democratic replacement for incumbent Joe Biden in 2024.
In the final hour, Fault Lines spoke to geopolitical analyst KJ Noh about the results of the Xi-Biden meeting and what this means moving forward for the two nations.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
