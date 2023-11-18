https://sputnikglobe.com/20231118/political-chess-xi-biden-court-each-others-neighbors-1115030876.html

Political Chess: Xi, Biden Court Each Other's Neighbors

Political Chess: Xi, Biden Court Each Other's Neighbors

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the highly anticipated meeting between presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden.

2023-11-18T04:35+0000

2023-11-18T04:35+0000

2023-11-18T11:37+0000

fault lines

joe biden

gaza

israel

hamas

gavin newsom

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/11/1115030714_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b87955766802f0bd9814f234138a51d0.png

Political Chess: Xi, Biden Court Each Other's Neighbors On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the highly anticipated meeting between presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden.

Elijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentMisty Winston - Radio Host and Political CommentatorManila Chan - Journalist and Host of The MOKJ Noh - Author, Journalist and Geopolitical AnalystIn the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier about the Israeli Defense Forces' ongoing offensive in the Gaza Strip, as they continue to press deeper into the isolated Palestinian territory.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by radio host Misty Winston to discuss a multitude of domestic topics, including the recent tiff between the Daily Wire's Candace Owens and Ben Shapiro.Later in the hour, journalist Manila Chan speaks to Fault Lines about the potential candidacy of California Governor Gavin Newsom, whose name has been thrown around as a potential Democratic replacement for incumbent Joe Biden in 2024.In the final hour, Fault Lines spoke to geopolitical analyst KJ Noh about the results of the Xi-Biden meeting and what this means moving forward for the two nations.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

gaza

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

xi jinping, joe biden, xi-biden meeting