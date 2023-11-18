https://sputnikglobe.com/20231118/protests-for-a-ceasefire-death-in-the-west-bank-and-rfk-jrs-popularity-1115037019.html

Ceasefire Demonstrations, West Bank Deaths, and RFK Jr's Popularity

Ceasefire Demonstrations, West Bank Deaths, and RFK Jr's Popularity

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including Russia lifting bans on gasoline exports, and Amazon.com cutting hundreds of Alexa jobs.

2023-11-18T05:42+0000

2023-11-18T05:42+0000

2023-11-18T12:14+0000

the backstory

radio

artificial intelligence

israel

gaza

iran

west bank

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/11/1115036857_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d114d22134bc44cf5b7bd981d677fbf3.png

Protests for A Ceasefire, Death in the West Bank, and Rfk Jr's Popularity On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including Russia lifting bans on gasoline exports, and Amazon.com cutting hundreds of Alexa jobs.

Misty Winston - Political Activist, Organizer, and Radio Host | Obama Strategically Passed on Prosecuting Assange, Australian Whistleblower David McBride, and 16 US Representatives Sign a Letter in Support of Julian AssangeMichael Maloof - Former Senior Security Policy Analyst | Netanyahu Has Labeled This a Religious War, Israeli Intelligence Has Failed, and Israel Targets a Conflict with Iran Next KJ Noh - Author, Journalist and Geopolitical Analyst | Antony Blinken's Reaction to Biden Calling Xi a Dictator, Taiwan Does Not Want to Become the Next Ukraine, and China is Paying Attention to the 2024 ElectionLori Spencer - Jfk Historian and Co-Host of “Strange Bedfellows” podcast | People Feel Hope with RFK Jr, People are Upset with President Trump's Support for Operation Warpspeed, and Accusations That RFK Jr is Warmonger In the first hour, Rachel spoke with Misty Winston about the Australian attorney whistleblower David McBride pleading guilty, President Trump's offensive against Julian Assange, and the bipartisan letter signed by US representatives that called for Assange's charges to be dropped. Misty explained why Barack Obama did not go after Julian Assange during his two terms and how Donald Trump fell into the trap of prosecuting Julian Assange.Rachel spoke with Michael Maloof about Israel's ethnic cleansing of Gaza, Israel's attacks on the West Bank, and how Biden has started more endless wars in his Presidency. In the second hour, Rachel spoke with KJ Noh about his analysis of the Biden-Xi meeting, the topics the US avoided in the meeting, and how Taiwan wants to avoid conflict with China. Kj explained how the US avoided discussions on the topic of Taiwan with President Xi and the fact the Chinese are paying attention to who will win the 2024 electionRachel spoke with Lori Harvey about the chances for RFK Jr disrupting the 2024 election, the American people have lost faith in the government, and seventy percent of Democrats don't want Joe Biden in the 2024 election. Lori talked about RFK Jr's support for Israel and how RFK Jr has performed better than Ross Perot.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

israel

gaza

iran

west bank

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

gaza violence, gaza conflict, israel-gaza war, ceasefire, rfk jr., us presidential candidates, russia gasoline exports, biden-xi meeting