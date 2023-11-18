International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Rachel Blevins and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231118/protests-for-a-ceasefire-death-in-the-west-bank-and-rfk-jrs-popularity-1115037019.html
Ceasefire Demonstrations, West Bank Deaths, and RFK Jr's Popularity
Ceasefire Demonstrations, West Bank Deaths, and RFK Jr's Popularity
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including Russia lifting bans on gasoline exports, and Amazon.com cutting hundreds of Alexa jobs.
2023-11-18T05:42+0000
2023-11-18T12:14+0000
the backstory
radio
artificial intelligence
israel
gaza
iran
west bank
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/11/1115036857_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d114d22134bc44cf5b7bd981d677fbf3.png
Protests for A Ceasefire, Death in the West Bank, and Rfk Jr's Popularity
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including Russia lifting bans on gasoline exports, and Amazon.com cutting hundreds of Alexa jobs.
Misty Winston - Political Activist, Organizer, and Radio Host | Obama Strategically Passed on Prosecuting Assange, Australian Whistleblower David McBride, and 16 US Representatives Sign a Letter in Support of Julian AssangeMichael Maloof - Former Senior Security Policy Analyst | Netanyahu Has Labeled This a Religious War, Israeli Intelligence Has Failed, and Israel Targets a Conflict with Iran Next KJ Noh - Author, Journalist and Geopolitical Analyst | Antony Blinken's Reaction to Biden Calling Xi a Dictator, Taiwan Does Not Want to Become the Next Ukraine, and China is Paying Attention to the 2024 ElectionLori Spencer - Jfk Historian and Co-Host of “Strange Bedfellows” podcast | People Feel Hope with RFK Jr, People are Upset with President Trump's Support for Operation Warpspeed, and Accusations That RFK Jr is Warmonger In the first hour, Rachel spoke with Misty Winston about the Australian attorney whistleblower David McBride pleading guilty, President Trump's offensive against Julian Assange, and the bipartisan letter signed by US representatives that called for Assange's charges to be dropped. Misty explained why Barack Obama did not go after Julian Assange during his two terms and how Donald Trump fell into the trap of prosecuting Julian Assange.Rachel spoke with Michael Maloof about Israel's ethnic cleansing of Gaza, Israel's attacks on the West Bank, and how Biden has started more endless wars in his Presidency. In the second hour, Rachel spoke with KJ Noh about his analysis of the Biden-Xi meeting, the topics the US avoided in the meeting, and how Taiwan wants to avoid conflict with China. Kj explained how the US avoided discussions on the topic of Taiwan with President Xi and the fact the Chinese are paying attention to who will win the 2024 electionRachel spoke with Lori Harvey about the chances for RFK Jr disrupting the 2024 election, the American people have lost faith in the government, and seventy percent of Democrats don't want Joe Biden in the 2024 election. Lori talked about RFK Jr's support for Israel and how RFK Jr has performed better than Ross Perot.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
israel
gaza
iran
west bank
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Rachel Blevins
Rachel Blevins
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/11/1115036857_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_04c2a550e26b74423c3020cc297ef642.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
gaza violence, gaza conflict, israel-gaza war, ceasefire, rfk jr., us presidential candidates, russia gasoline exports, biden-xi meeting
gaza violence, gaza conflict, israel-gaza war, ceasefire, rfk jr., us presidential candidates, russia gasoline exports, biden-xi meeting

Ceasefire Demonstrations, West Bank Deaths, and RFK Jr's Popularity

05:42 GMT 18.11.2023 (Updated: 12:14 GMT 18.11.2023)
The Backstory
Protests for A Ceasefire, Death in the West Bank, and Rfk Jr's Popularity
Subscribe
Rachel Blevins
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including Russia lifting bans on gasoline exports, and Amazon.com cutting hundreds of Alexa jobs.
Misty Winston - Political Activist, Organizer, and Radio Host | Obama Strategically Passed on Prosecuting Assange, Australian Whistleblower David McBride, and 16 US Representatives Sign a Letter in Support of Julian Assange

Michael Maloof - Former Senior Security Policy Analyst | Netanyahu Has Labeled This a Religious War, Israeli Intelligence Has Failed, and Israel Targets a Conflict with Iran Next

KJ Noh - Author, Journalist and Geopolitical Analyst | Antony Blinken's Reaction to Biden Calling Xi a Dictator, Taiwan Does Not Want to Become the Next Ukraine, and China is Paying Attention to the 2024 Election

Lori Spencer - Jfk Historian and Co-Host of “Strange Bedfellows” podcast | People Feel Hope with RFK Jr, People are Upset with President Trump's Support for Operation Warpspeed, and Accusations That RFK Jr is Warmonger

In the first hour, Rachel spoke with Misty Winston about the Australian attorney whistleblower David McBride pleading guilty, President Trump's offensive against Julian Assange, and the bipartisan letter signed by US representatives that called for Assange's charges to be dropped. Misty explained why Barack Obama did not go after Julian Assange during his two terms and how Donald Trump fell into the trap of prosecuting Julian Assange.

Rachel spoke with Michael Maloof about Israel's ethnic cleansing of Gaza, Israel's attacks on the West Bank, and how Biden has started more endless wars in his Presidency.

In the second hour, Rachel spoke with KJ Noh about his analysis of the Biden-Xi meeting, the topics the US avoided in the meeting, and how Taiwan wants to avoid conflict with China. Kj explained how the US avoided discussions on the topic of Taiwan with President Xi and the fact the Chinese are paying attention to who will win the 2024 election

Rachel spoke with Lori Harvey about the chances for RFK Jr disrupting the 2024 election, the American people have lost faith in the government, and seventy percent of Democrats don't want Joe Biden in the 2024 election. Lori talked about RFK Jr's support for Israel and how RFK Jr has performed better than Ross Perot.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала