https://sputnikglobe.com/20231118/russian-emergencies-plane-departs-for-egypt-to-deliver-aid-to-gaza-population-1115039582.html
Russian Emergencies Plane Departs for Egypt to Deliver Aid to Gaza Population
Russian Emergencies Plane Departs for Egypt to Deliver Aid to Gaza Population
A Russian Emergencies Ministry plane that will deliver another 30 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the population of the Gaza Strip has departed for Egypt, the ministry said on Telegram.
2023-11-18T05:09+0000
2023-11-18T05:09+0000
2023-11-18T05:09+0000
world
russia
russian emergencies ministry
gaza strip
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107867/96/1078679628_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_dfae632a886526b29ec20ecdfacdb294.jpg
“The Russian Emergencies Ministry will deliver another 30 tonnes of humanitarian aid for the population of the Gaza Strip: mattresses, pillows, personal hygiene products, food, baby food... The ministry's Il-76 aircraft has departed Grozny airport for Egypt's Arish,” it said. The humanitarian cargo will be handed over to the Egyptian Red Crescent Society, which will redirect it to the Gaza Strip, the ministry said. Russia always helps its allies or other countries in need, sending humanitarian aid in case of natural disasters or hostilities. When an earthquake shook Turkiye and Syria in February 2023, Russia was quick to help. Sputnik journalists also did not stand aside - the agency had collected 25 tons of humanitarian aid for children's hospital in Syria.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230316/assad-praises-russian-aid-to-earthquake-hit-syria--1108445468.html
russia
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107867/96/1078679628_462:0:1902:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_19e030b55dc12b93bf83f907a60a5ae3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
middle east, mideast crisis, gaza strip violence, russia humanitarian aid
middle east, mideast crisis, gaza strip violence, russia humanitarian aid
Russian Emergencies Plane Departs for Egypt to Deliver Aid to Gaza Population
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Russian Emergencies Ministry plane that will deliver another 30 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the population of the Gaza Strip has departed for Egypt, the ministry said on Telegram.
“The Russian Emergencies Ministry will deliver another 30 tonnes of humanitarian aid for the population of the Gaza Strip: mattresses, pillows, personal hygiene products, food, baby food... The ministry's Il-76 aircraft has departed Grozny airport for Egypt's Arish,” it said.
The humanitarian cargo will be handed over to the Egyptian Red Crescent Society, which will redirect it to the Gaza Strip, the ministry said.
Russia always helps its allies or other countries in need, sending humanitarian aid in case of natural disasters or hostilities. When an earthquake shook Turkiye and Syria in February 2023, Russia was quick to help. Sputnik journalists also did not stand aside - the agency had collected 25 tons of humanitarian aid for children's hospital in Syria.