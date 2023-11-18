https://sputnikglobe.com/20231118/russian-emergencies-plane-departs-for-egypt-to-deliver-aid-to-gaza-population-1115039582.html

Russian Emergencies Plane Departs for Egypt to Deliver Aid to Gaza Population

Russian Emergencies Plane Departs for Egypt to Deliver Aid to Gaza Population

A Russian Emergencies Ministry plane that will deliver another 30 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the population of the Gaza Strip has departed for Egypt, the ministry said on Telegram.

2023-11-18T05:09+0000

2023-11-18T05:09+0000

2023-11-18T05:09+0000

world

russia

russian emergencies ministry

gaza strip

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107867/96/1078679628_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_dfae632a886526b29ec20ecdfacdb294.jpg

“The Russian Emergencies Ministry will deliver another 30 tonnes of humanitarian aid for the population of the Gaza Strip: mattresses, pillows, personal hygiene products, food, baby food... The ministry's Il-76 aircraft has departed Grozny airport for Egypt's Arish,” it said. The humanitarian cargo will be handed over to the Egyptian Red Crescent Society, which will redirect it to the Gaza Strip, the ministry said. Russia always helps its allies or other countries in need, sending humanitarian aid in case of natural disasters or hostilities. When an earthquake shook Turkiye and Syria in February 2023, Russia was quick to help. Sputnik journalists also did not stand aside - the agency had collected 25 tons of humanitarian aid for children's hospital in Syria.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230316/assad-praises-russian-aid-to-earthquake-hit-syria--1108445468.html

russia

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

middle east, mideast crisis, gaza strip violence, russia humanitarian aid