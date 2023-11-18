International
Russian Emergencies Plane Departs for Egypt to Deliver Aid to Gaza Population
A Russian Emergencies Ministry plane that will deliver another 30 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the population of the Gaza Strip has departed for Egypt, the ministry said on Telegram.
“The Russian Emergencies Ministry will deliver another 30 tonnes of humanitarian aid for the population of the Gaza Strip: mattresses, pillows, personal hygiene products, food, baby food... The ministry's Il-76 aircraft has departed Grozny airport for Egypt's Arish,” it said. The humanitarian cargo will be handed over to the Egyptian Red Crescent Society, which will redirect it to the Gaza Strip, the ministry said. Russia always helps its allies or other countries in need, sending humanitarian aid in case of natural disasters or hostilities. When an earthquake shook Turkiye and Syria in February 2023, Russia was quick to help. Sputnik journalists also did not stand aside - the agency had collected 25 tons of humanitarian aid for children's hospital in Syria.
middle east, mideast crisis, gaza strip violence, russia humanitarian aid
05:09 GMT 18.11.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Russian Emergencies Ministry plane that will deliver another 30 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the population of the Gaza Strip has departed for Egypt, the ministry said on Telegram.
“The Russian Emergencies Ministry will deliver another 30 tonnes of humanitarian aid for the population of the Gaza Strip: mattresses, pillows, personal hygiene products, food, baby food... The ministry's Il-76 aircraft has departed Grozny airport for Egypt's Arish,” it said.
The humanitarian cargo will be handed over to the Egyptian Red Crescent Society, which will redirect it to the Gaza Strip, the ministry said.
Russia always helps its allies or other countries in need, sending humanitarian aid in case of natural disasters or hostilities. When an earthquake shook Turkiye and Syria in February 2023, Russia was quick to help. Sputnik journalists also did not stand aside - the agency had collected 25 tons of humanitarian aid for children's hospital in Syria.
