Russian Pacific Fleet Warships Arrive at India's Visakhapatnam Port
Russian Pacific Fleet Warships Arrive at India's Visakhapatnam Port
"A detachment of Pacific Fleet warships comprising the large anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs and the medium-sized Pechenga sea tanker arrived at the port of Visakhapatnam in the Republic of India as part of a long-range sea voyage in the Asia-Pacific region," the Russian Pacific Fleet said in a statement.
"A detachment of Pacific Fleet warships comprising the large anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs and the medium-sized Pechenga sea tanker arrived at the port of Visakhapatnam in the Republic of India as part of a long-range sea voyage in the Asia-Pacific region," the fleet said in a statement. The main base of the Indian navy's Eastern Fleet hosted a welcoming ceremony for the Russian ships, with protocol, cultural and sporting events planned for the Russian sailors. The Russian ships are expected to remain in Visakhapatnam until November 20.
Russian Pacific Fleet Warships Arrive at India's Visakhapatnam Port

11:02 GMT 18.11.2023
Vladivostok, Russia. Pacific Fleet warships in the local Zolotoi Rog (Golden Horn) Harbor
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A detachment of warships of Russia's Pacific Fleet has arrived in the Indian port of Visakhapatnam on a business visit as part of the trip aimed at demonstrating and popularizing the Russian naval flag in the region, the Russian Pacific Fleet said on Saturday.
"A detachment of Pacific Fleet warships comprising the large anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs and the medium-sized Pechenga sea tanker arrived at the port of Visakhapatnam in the Republic of India as part of a long-range sea voyage in the Asia-Pacific region," the fleet said in a statement.
The main base of the Indian navy's Eastern Fleet hosted a welcoming ceremony for the Russian ships, with protocol, cultural and sporting events planned for the Russian sailors.
The Russian ships are expected to remain in Visakhapatnam until November 20.
