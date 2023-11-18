https://sputnikglobe.com/20231118/russian-pacific-fleet-warships-arrive-at-indias-visakhapatnam-port-1115043275.html

Russian Pacific Fleet Warships Arrive at India's Visakhapatnam Port

Russian Pacific Fleet Warships Arrive at India's Visakhapatnam Port

"A detachment of Pacific Fleet warships comprising the large anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs and the medium-sized Pechenga sea tanker arrived at the port of Visakhapatnam in the Republic of India as part of a long-range sea voyage in the Asia-Pacific region," the Russian Pacific Fleet said in a statement.

2023-11-18T11:02+0000

2023-11-18T11:02+0000

2023-11-18T11:02+0000

military

india

russian pacific fleet

warships

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105949/08/1059490883_0:100:3284:1947_1920x0_80_0_0_9d5ab7b9539db8af5a8d01446d836646.jpg

"A detachment of Pacific Fleet warships comprising the large anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs and the medium-sized Pechenga sea tanker arrived at the port of Visakhapatnam in the Republic of India as part of a long-range sea voyage in the Asia-Pacific region," the fleet said in a statement. The main base of the Indian navy's Eastern Fleet hosted a welcoming ceremony for the Russian ships, with protocol, cultural and sporting events planned for the Russian sailors. The Russian ships are expected to remain in Visakhapatnam until November 20.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian pacific fleet, russian navy ships, russian ships visit india