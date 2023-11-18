https://sputnikglobe.com/20231118/russian-pacific-fleet-warships-arrive-at-indias-visakhapatnam-port-1115043275.html
Russian Pacific Fleet Warships Arrive at India's Visakhapatnam Port
Russian Pacific Fleet Warships Arrive at India's Visakhapatnam Port
"A detachment of Pacific Fleet warships comprising the large anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs and the medium-sized Pechenga sea tanker arrived at the port of Visakhapatnam in the Republic of India as part of a long-range sea voyage in the Asia-Pacific region," the Russian Pacific Fleet said in a statement.
2023-11-18T11:02+0000
2023-11-18T11:02+0000
2023-11-18T11:02+0000
military
india
russian pacific fleet
warships
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105949/08/1059490883_0:100:3284:1947_1920x0_80_0_0_9d5ab7b9539db8af5a8d01446d836646.jpg
"A detachment of Pacific Fleet warships comprising the large anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs and the medium-sized Pechenga sea tanker arrived at the port of Visakhapatnam in the Republic of India as part of a long-range sea voyage in the Asia-Pacific region," the fleet said in a statement. The main base of the Indian navy's Eastern Fleet hosted a welcoming ceremony for the Russian ships, with protocol, cultural and sporting events planned for the Russian sailors. The Russian ships are expected to remain in Visakhapatnam until November 20.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105949/08/1059490883_277:0:3008:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4415b316064c5bea10ec64929a7353fd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian pacific fleet, russian navy ships, russian ships visit india
russian pacific fleet, russian navy ships, russian ships visit india
Russian Pacific Fleet Warships Arrive at India's Visakhapatnam Port
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A detachment of warships of Russia's Pacific Fleet has arrived in the Indian port of Visakhapatnam on a business visit as part of the trip aimed at demonstrating and popularizing the Russian naval flag in the region, the Russian Pacific Fleet said on Saturday.
"A detachment of Pacific Fleet warships comprising the large anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs and the medium-sized Pechenga sea tanker arrived at the port of Visakhapatnam in the Republic of India as part of a long-range sea voyage in the Asia-Pacific region," the fleet said in a statement.
The main base of the Indian navy's Eastern Fleet hosted a welcoming ceremony for the Russian ships, with protocol, cultural and sporting events planned for the Russian sailors.
The Russian ships are expected to remain in Visakhapatnam until November 20.